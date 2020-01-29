'How does he have the audacity': Some Leeds fans blast Champ manager for his comments

Leeds United came from two goals down to record all three points against Millwall yesterday.

Leeds have blasted Millwall manager Gary Rowett for his comments after his side suffered a 3-2 defeat at Elland Road in the Championship on Tuesday night.

Rowett alleged that referee, Darren England, was pressurised at half-time and then, in the second half, the Leeds fans 'put him under pressure' because 'that's what they do here'.

Whilst Rowett didn't go into detail as to who exactly was putting the man in the middle under pressure, his comments haven't sat well with the Leeds fans.

This is what Rowett had to say about the referee after the match:

"It was a difficult game for him (England) for different reasons," Rowett told Leeds Live. "Should I say, there was a little bit of pressure on him at half-time? I won’t go into too many details on that and then the fans put him under pressure because that’s what they do here.

"We’d do the same at home, it’s what it is and that’s what I said. It was a difficult game to referee. First half we might have had our rub of the green in terms of one or two decisions. The second half you could say they certainly got a lot of the decisions.

"A big decision. I’ve watched it two or three times. There was a pull on Smudge (Matt Smith) in the box earlier which the lad’s let go of the shirt at the last minute so it probably wasn’t a penalty. At the end, it should have been a penalty, but as I said, you’re going to be a brave referee to give that in the 90th minute."

Leeds went into the break 2-0 down, but minutes after the restart they began their comeback as they scored three goals inside 15 minute with Patrick Bamford netting a brace and Pablo Hernandez also getting on the scoresheet.

There were sections of the Leeds fan base that pointed towards the referee's poor first-half display, as they felt that Rowett was bang out of order for what he had to say.

Whether the opposition is 1-0 up, 1-0 down or level on scores, going to Elland Road is always tough, and referee England, who is a very experienced official would have been used to yesterday's atmosphere.

There's no doubt that Rowett's side, who have been climbing the table since his arrival, provided a real test for the Yorkshire outfit yesterday.

SEE ALSO: Owner believes Leeds have been in contact about his players

But it was one that they needed given Leeds' recent run of form as they moved back to the top of the table with those three points and West Brom's defeat to Cardiff.

Here is a selection of Leeds fans reacting to Rowett's comments:

we won the game despite the referee’s inept performance — Shaun (@MrSheepo) January 28, 2020

So, Gary is blaming the Ref for his team falling apart - hysterical. Bet he wasn’t blaming the officials in the first half for not flagging when the ball was clearly out before the penalty decision! — Graham Bloor (@graham_bloor) January 28, 2020

Maybe the pressure was his conscience finally kicking in to do his job right. Rowett's comment is an insult & slur on our management, ironically the least likely in the league to do that. Bielsa's respect for officials is such that Leeds players don't complain enough! — 1919 - Bielsa (@aclr1972) January 28, 2020

Aye, the ref was sat in his dressing room on Twitter getting upset by @andrearadri tweet. The first half ref performance was just bizarre, if anything he’s seen his errors and put pressure on himself. #lufc — Mark Carrington (@Mad_Marko) January 28, 2020

How does he have the audacity to say that after the first half that ref had — Alex Barton (@Barton0802) January 28, 2020

Forgot to mention the pressure that made him ignore a blatant second yellow for woods when he obviously pulled Klich back ??? Tool — crighters (@crighters1) January 28, 2020

Did Rowett mention any reason why his team was totally outplayed and outclassed 2nd half? — Royes (@SteffensenRoy) January 28, 2020

Serious allegation.

Hope he backs up his claims.

Or maybe he is just a waffler. — Sorely (@Samtonked76) January 28, 2020

Salt and vinegar on ya chips Gary??? #lufc — Philio bateseo (@bigateso) January 28, 2020