'He's Premier League quality': Pundit tips Leeds boss to drop £10m man

Leeds United signed the highly-rated Frenchman earlier this week.

Clinton Morrison believes that Jean-Kevin Augustin's move to Leeds United will result in Patrick Bamford being dropped.

United announced on Monday that they had signed the 22-year-old French striker on a half-season loan from RB Leipzig.

In doing so, it gives Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa a bit of a dilemma with regards to his striking options.

Augustin failed during a loan at Monaco earlier this season, failing to score a Ligue 1 goal, but he has much more clout than Bamford.

But the 25-year-old striker, a £10 million signing in 2018 [BBC Sport], scored twice in Tuesday night's 3-2 win over Millwall at Elland Road.

The reason Leeds signed Augustin is because Arsenal recalled Eddie Nketiah earlier this month, leaving Bielsa with Bamford as his only option up front.

Nketiah only started two Championship games under the Argentine who invariably chose the former Middlesbrough man to spearhead his attack.

But Morrison, speaking to talkSPORT, doesn't believe that Augustin will suffer the same way as the Arsenal gem did, claiming that he's 'Premier League quality' and will therefore start.

He said: "He [Augustin] will play, he is Premier League-quality.

"When you don’t have any other strikers you get comfortable. But with the quality of Augustin coming in that will push him. And Leeds were brilliant last night.”

Bamford certainly showed signs last night that he's up for the fight of keeping the number nine shirt.

It isn't often that he scores more than once in a game, having only done so on five occasions since joining the West Yorkshire club 18 months ago, and it seems like the arrival of Augustin might add to his appetite.

Either way, Leeds, who sit top of the Championship, won't be complaining.