'Great', 'Yassss': Promising training photos have left some Rangers fans feeling hopeful

Rangers have been badly missing Ibrox captain James Tavernier lately.

Some Rangers supporters are feeling optimistic about James Tavernier's return to action after the club posted pictures of his return to training this week.

The club captain has missed recent matches against Stranraer, St Mirren and Hearts due to injury but now appears to be closing in on taking his place on the Gers' right flank once again.

He's been a notable absentee, with Rangers have less of an out ball from the defence and less support on the flanks to aid their attacking players.

With Ryan Kent and Joe Aribo playing less like wingers and more like floating attacking midfielders, Steven Gerrard's team really needs that natural width to help exploit tough to break down defences.

He's also just an influential member of the dressing room and not having his guidance on the pitch in recent matches can't have aided their quest to get results.

Unfortunately for Rangers, he isn't quite ready to return for this evening's match against Ross County, with Matt Polster likely to get a rare start at right-back.

The American actually hasn't started at all in the league since signing last January. However, he did look sharp coming off the bench against Hearts at the weekend.

Fans are now counting down the days on Tavernier's return

