'Go and stop Leeds': Some fans message £7m man as he heads to Whites' rivals

Leeds United fans can barely watch as their side concede a penalty during the Sky Bet Championship Play-off Second Leg match between Leeds United and Derby County at Elland Road on May 15,...
Callum Robinson has joined West Bromwich Albion from Leeds United's Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United.

Callum Robinson of Sheffield United during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Burton Albion and Sheffield United at Pirelli Stadium on July 16, 2019 in Burton-upon-Trent, England.

Some Sheffield United fans are wishing Callum Robinson off to West Bromwich Albion with a simple remit: stop Leeds United.

Robinson completed a loan move back to the Championship on Wednesday, six months after he arrived at Bramall Lane in a £7 million deal from Preston North End.

 

Sheffield United beat Leeds to promotion last season and West Brom can repeat the trick this time around - though it is the Whites who currently top the Championship and hold a four-point lead over third-placed Nottingham Forest.

And even though Leeds have already played Robinson's temporary employers twice already this season, the following Blades supporters - and one Preston fan - are counting on the winger to inflict further damage on Marcelo Bielsa's side.

 

 

 

 

Good look robbo smash the goals in and come back and prove your talent ⚔ utb ps.... please score the goal that ***** Leeds over

— dominic mccormick (@Dommccormck) January 29, 2020

 

Robinson, who began his career with West Brom's local rivals Aston Villa, scored or assisted 48 times in 130 second-tier appearances for Preston and Bristol City.

Callum Robinson of Sheffield United celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge...

But despite a bright start to his Sheffield United career, which involved the Republic of Ireland international making direct contributions to each of the Blades' goals in a 2-2 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, he has started just 12 games across all competitions this season.

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

