'Go and stop Leeds': Some fans message £7m man as he heads to Whites' rivals

Callum Robinson has joined West Bromwich Albion from Leeds United's Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United.

Some Sheffield United fans are wishing Callum Robinson off to West Bromwich Albion with a simple remit: stop Leeds United.

Robinson completed a loan move back to the Championship on Wednesday, six months after he arrived at Bramall Lane in a £7 million deal from Preston North End.

Sheffield United beat Leeds to promotion last season and West Brom can repeat the trick this time around - though it is the Whites who currently top the Championship and hold a four-point lead over third-placed Nottingham Forest.

And even though Leeds have already played Robinson's temporary employers twice already this season, the following Blades supporters - and one Preston fan - are counting on the winger to inflict further damage on Marcelo Bielsa's side.

Go and stop Leeds going up @CallumRobinson7 then come back to for a full pre season, and let's give this Premiership malarkey another bash.

Good luck pal ⚔ — Matt1889 (@BillyLoomis85) January 29, 2020

Good luck - just make sure you lead them above Leeds — Dave McK ⚪️ ⚔️⚔️ (@DaveMcKFlit) January 29, 2020

Good luck Callum ⚪️⚫️⚔️



Bangs some goals in for Baggies,score against pigs & Leeds and come back in Summer for a fresh start ⚔️ — SteveCooper⚪️⚔️⚪️ (@steveco87037733) January 29, 2020

U stopping Leeds from going up lad love that — . (@ZachMal99) January 29, 2020

Good look robbo smash the goals in and come back and prove your talent ⚔ utb ps.... please score the goal that ***** Leeds over — dominic mccormick (@Dommccormck) January 29, 2020

Imagine it’s his goals that cost Leeds automatic — Tom Wright (@bladesman5) January 29, 2020

That's class come on robbo stop Leeds — Sarah billington (@Sarahbillingto6) January 29, 2020

Robinson, who began his career with West Brom's local rivals Aston Villa, scored or assisted 48 times in 130 second-tier appearances for Preston and Bristol City.

But despite a bright start to his Sheffield United career, which involved the Republic of Ireland international making direct contributions to each of the Blades' goals in a 2-2 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, he has started just 12 games across all competitions this season.