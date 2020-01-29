Ghost Recon Breakpoint Terminator: Weapon rewards and how to start the live event

The rewards for the Ghost Recon Breakpoint Terminator live event and how to start.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint was released back in October 2019 to a lukewarm reception where a lot of people seemed to agree that it was a victim of quantity over quality. If you shared that viewpoint and haven't returned to the game ever since, then you may wish to change that situation - especially if you're a fan of one of the most iconic sci-fi movie franchises, Terminator. This is because there are fun missions for you to complete along with exclusive weapons and rewards to capture.

The Terminator live event was delayed in December. It kicked off recently and is split into two missions with its culmination happening on February 6th.

For those of you Ghost Recon Breakpoint soldiers who are foaming at the mouth of slaughtering machines sent from 2029, below you'll discover how to start the live event and what its rewards are.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint: How to start the Terminator live event

You must simply speak to Maria Schultz to start the Terminator live event for Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

She runs the shop in Erewhon which is near Lake Mary. Once you've spoken to Maria, she will then send you after a newly added character named Rasa Aldwin.

This Rasa is a bit of cook who claims to be sent from the future. And this is how the Terminator live event begins.

The Terminator live event involves daily interception missions. This involves Rasa picking up signals from T-800s that you must find and destroy.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint Terminator rewards

There are 23 exclusive rewards for the Ghost Recon Breakpoint Terminator live event.

As you'd expect, these are inspired by the Terminator movie. Gear, vehicles, weapons, attachments, customisation items, and more are included.

Terminator-themed goodies are available in Maria's shop with 12 items purchasable. These can be bought with Skell Credits.

For completing the live event missions, two customisation packs will be given as rewards. These will allow you to don the likeness of the Terminator or Kyle Reese.