'Get him in before it's too late': Some Celtic fans have their eye on prolific forward

Lawrence Shankland of Scotland vies with Luca Cenoni of San Marino during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between Scotland and San Marino at Hampden Park on October 13, 2019 in Glasgow,...
Celtic have already signed a striker this January but some fans have their eye on another.

Lawrence Shankland scores the fourth goal for Scotland during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between Scotland and San Marino at Hampden Park on October 13, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Some Celtic supporters are into the idea of signing Lawrence Shankland after he scored another excellent goal for Dundee United on Tuesday night.

Neil Lennon has already added Patryk Klimala to his squad this January but with reports at the start of the month suggesting that the Scottish champions were on the hunt for two strikers (The Sunday Post), fans haven't stopped dreaming about another coming into the club.

Shankland has been one of the stand-out players in Scottish football this season despite only playing in the second-tier.

He's scored 26 goals in 26 appearances for the Tangerines this season (Transfermarkt), firing them towards promotion back to the top-flight.

 

His latest came against Premiership side Hibs at Easter Road last night during a Scottish Cup replay.

Controlling the ball on the edge of the box he lashed a fierce shot into the back of the net to give his side an early lead.

They would ultimately be dumped out of the competition but having scored against Hibs in the first meeting too, he's shown he can take his chances even when there's a step up in quality of opposition.

It's been reported twice this season that Celtic have been in attendance to scout him, first in September by The Daily Record then this month by The Scottish Sun.

Although a report in The Record today suggest he is keen on staying at Tannadice for now, could he be a potential summer acquisition? Or perhaps even the club could look to buy and loan him back for the rest of this season?

These fans are certainly keen on the idea of signing him, taking to Twitter over the last 24 hours to share their thoughts...

John is an experienced writer who has covered Scottish and English football professionally since 2013, having worked for clubs and other publications in the past. His favourite ever player is Zinedine Zidane and he thinks yours should be too.

