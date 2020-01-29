Gary Lineker names the Villa player who infuriated him last night

Aston Villa beat Leicester City 2-1 at Villa Park last night to progress to the Carabao Cup final.

Gary Lineker has admitted that Aston Villa goalkeeper Orjan Nyland was ‘infuriatingly good’ last night.

Villa knocked out the Leicester City side which Lineker supports in the Carabao Cup yesterday in dramatic fashion, as a late winner from Trezeguet sent them to Wembley.

Dean Smith’s side had a lot to thank their goalkeeper for though, as Nyland put in arguably his best performance in a Villa shirt.

Nyland pulled off a number of brilliant saves, particularly in the first half, to deny Leicester.

The Norwegian thwarted James Maddison on numerous occasions, and also produced a brilliant stop to deny Youri Tielemans.

And Lineker begrudgingly praised the Villa goalkeeper during the match.

Villa’s keeper Oerjan Nyland is playing infuriatingly well. 3 unbelievable saves. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 28, 2020

Dean Smith's side took the lead in the tie when Matt Targett fired them in front, but Kelechi Iheanacho struck an equaliser for Leicester midway through the second-half.

It was then down to Trezeguet to grab the winner in injury time, as Villa Park was sent into delirium.

Villa will find out who they will take on at Wembley later this evening, with Manchester City taking on Manchester United in the other semi-final.