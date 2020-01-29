Quick links

Aston Villa

Premier League

Gary Lineker names the Villa player who infuriated him last night

John Verrall
Orjan Nyland of Aston Villa in action during a training session at Bodymoor Heath training ground on January 10, 2020 in Birmingham, England.
Aston Villa beat Leicester City 2-1 at Villa Park last night to progress to the Carabao Cup final.

Gary Lineker has admitted that Aston Villa goalkeeper Orjan Nyland was ‘infuriatingly good’ last night.

Villa knocked out the Leicester City side which Lineker supports in the Carabao Cup yesterday in dramatic fashion, as a late winner from Trezeguet sent them to Wembley.

Dean Smith’s side had a lot to thank their goalkeeper for though, as Nyland put in arguably his best performance in a Villa shirt.

 

Nyland pulled off a number of brilliant saves, particularly in the first half, to deny Leicester.

The Norwegian thwarted James Maddison on numerous occasions, and also produced a brilliant stop to deny Youri Tielemans.

And Lineker begrudgingly praised the Villa goalkeeper during the match.

Dean Smith's side took the lead in the tie when Matt Targett fired them in front, but Kelechi Iheanacho struck an equaliser for Leicester midway through the second-half.

It was then down to Trezeguet to grab the winner in injury time, as Villa Park was sent into delirium. 

Villa will find out who they will take on at Wembley later this evening, with Manchester City taking on Manchester United in the other semi-final.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

