We found that French TikTok song - listen to Indila's Tourner Dans Le Vide here!

TikTok has seen plenty of trends come and go in recent months but this one has stuck around.

The rise of TikTok in the world of social media has been almost unparalleled.

Created in 2016 by Chinese firm ByteDance, TikTok has exploded on the world stage and has over 800 million users worldwide.

The app is famed for allowing users to create short videos, up to a minute long, which has led to a tidal wave of dance, lip-sync and comedy videos making their way online.

As a result of its musical links, fans of the app often discover new songs through trends that come and go and one which has dominated over the past few months has been a mysterious french song.

SEE ALSO: Check out the bizarre sweet-eating challenge on TikTok

The French song on TikTok

For the past few months, TikTok has been inundated with videos of creators dancing or lip-syncing to a base-heavy and repetitive song wth French lyrics.

Some even turned the song into a challenge with specific dance moves while others went more freestyle with dances to the song.

What's the song?

The song in question is Tourner Dans Le Vide by French artist Indila.

Translated, Tourner Dans Le Vide means 'Turn (or spin) in the Void' and is the second song on Indila's 2014 album Mini World.

Over on YouTube, the song has earned a whopping 165 million views, no doubt thanks to its popularity on TikTok.

Not the song you're looking for?

If Tourner Dans Le Vide is not, in fact, the song you're looking for then there is a chance you could be after Dernière Danse, another song from French artist Indila which has again taken TikTok by storm.

While Tourner Dans Le Vide is the second song on Indila's Mini World, Dernière Danse, which means 'Last Dance,' is actually the first song to appear on the album.