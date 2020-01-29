Quick links

For £5m, Tottenham could reportedly pull off bargain

Olivier Giroud of Arsenal celebrates his sides second gol during The Emirates FA Cup Final between Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on May 27, 2017 in London, England.
Olivier Giroud could represent an unbelievable bit of business by Tottenham Hotspur.

Olivier Giroud of Chelsea during a training session at Chelsea Training Ground on January 10, 2020 in Cobham, United Kingdom.

It looks like Tottenham Hotspur are keen on Olivier Giroud.

And it seems like the feeling is mutual, as The Evening Standard claim that the Frenchman is willing to join Spurs, irrespective of his Arsenal connections.

With Harry Kane out injured until April with a hamstring issue, Tottenham signing Giroud would be a very decent deal - and considering he'd only cost £5 million [The Standard], it has to be considered an absolute bargain if it happens.

The former Gunners marksman has managed 78 Premier League goals in 225 appearances for the North Londoners and Chelsea.

 

Giroud has never been quite as prolific as a Kane or a Sergio Aguero, but those figures indicate that he's more than good enough as a back-up option.

One potential deterrent is his age, but the beautiful thing about the 33-year-old is that his game is all about in-the-box movement and aerial ability, neither of which will perish in the same way as pace will.

That's evident by the fact that he won the Golden Boot in the Europa League last season - and the competition itself - at the age of 32, netting 11 times for the Blues - three more than Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Plus, even when Kane returns, Giroud is also quite an accomplished super sub, one of the best in the business. As of April 2018, the only striker to have scored more goals than Giroud [19] off the bench in Premier League history had been Jermain Defoe [24] [Goal.com].

Really, the Lilywhites have been crying out for a top-quality Plan B option to Kane for quite a few years, and Giroud will be a far better option than Vincent Janssen or Fernando Llorente - who scored four times between them in 57 Premier League appearances - if a transfer goes through.

The former Montpellier striker isn't a long-term option, but for the next 18 months or so he could be a very big asset for Jose Mourinho and for £5 million, it could be a steal by chairman Daniel Levy.

Olivier Giroud of Chelsea before the FA Cup Third Round match between Chelsea FC and Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge on January 05, 2020 in London, England.

