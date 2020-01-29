Ex-Rangers man surprised Gerrard didn't bring striker to Ibrox - despite being a Celtic fan

Rangers were beaten 2-1 by Hearts on Sunday afternoon.

Former Rangers striker Billy Dodds has told The Scottish Sun that he is surprised Steven Gerrard didn't move to bring Liam Boyce to Ibrox.

The Gers headed to Hearts on Sunday afternoon, and looked to be on their way to a 1-0 win as Ryan Kent opened the scoring for Rangers.

However, Hearts turned the game around, with Boyce teeing up Steven Naismith for the equaliser before firing a left-footed winner past Allan McGregor.

Boyce was a thorn in Rangers' side, producing a battling display full of hard work and endeavour before coming up with the two key moments to earn Hearts the win.

That was the striker's debut, starting for Daniel Stendel's side just days after completing his £250,000 move from League One side Burton Albion.

Boyce was exactly what Rangers were missing in that game as Jermain Defoe struggled to make an impact, and Gerrard may well need to bring in a third striker before Friday's deadline.

Now, former Rangers striker Billy Dodds has suggested that Rangers should have been in for Boyce, believing he would have been perfect to support Morelos and Defoe.

Dodds did get the price tag slightly wrong, but still can't believe that Gerrard and co didn't move for Boyce, believing he would have made the move to Ibrox even though he's a boyhood Celtic fan.

“I genuinely thought that Rangers would have had a look at him when he became available. Maybe Steven Gerrard just wasn’t aware of him but he was a bargain buy at £125,000,” said Boyce. “Rangers are a bit thin up front, as we’ve seen during Alfredo Morelos’ suspension. At the very least, Liam would have been a great back-up for them if Morelos was injured and Jermain Defoe was tired. He’s a Celtic fan but that wouldn’t have bothered him,” he added.