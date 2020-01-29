Quick links

Everton

Premier League

'Really??', 'but why': Some Everton fans react to club announcement

Giuseppe Labellarte
Antony Evans on the ball during the Premier League 2 match between Everton U23 and Swansea City U23 at Goodison Park on March 5, 2018 in Liverpool, England.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton have confirmed that the Toffees academy ace Antony Evans has left Goodison Park permanently.

Antony Evans on the ball during the Premier League 2 match between Everton U23 and Swansea City U23 at Goodison Park on March 5, 2018 in Liverpool, England.

A number of Everton fans have been giving their thoughts on Twitter regarding Antony Evans' permanent move away from Goodison Park (official Everton website).

On Wednesday, Everton confirmed that the Toffees academy graduate had sealed a switch to Bundesliga side Paderborn.

Evans, who joined Everton’s academy aged nine, was a fixture in David Unsworth's Under-23s but had failed to make a senior appearance for the Toffees.

 

 

The 21-year-old, whose Everton contract was set to expire in the summer, had been out on loan with Blackpool in League One last season and at League Two side Morecambe in 2017.

Evans follows in the footsteps of right-back Jonjoe Kenny and winger Ademola Lookman, both of whom have gone from Goodison Park to Germany.

Here is how some Everton fans reacted to the transfer announcement:

The versatile midfielder, who is naturally a winger but can play in central midfield and in the 10 role, was described by Paderborn's managing director Martin Przondziono as "an absolute top talent, he has great potential and fits very well with our style of play." (Liverpool Echo).

Paderborn are currently 17th in the Bundesliga following their promotion from the German second tier last season.

Anthony Evans of Everton during the Premier League II match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton at the Lamex Stadium on August 15, 2016 in Stevenage, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch