'Really??', 'but why': Some Everton fans react to club announcement

Everton have confirmed that the Toffees academy ace Antony Evans has left Goodison Park permanently.

A number of Everton fans have been giving their thoughts on Twitter regarding Antony Evans' permanent move away from Goodison Park (official Everton website).

On Wednesday, Everton confirmed that the Toffees academy graduate had sealed a switch to Bundesliga side Paderborn.

Evans, who joined Everton’s academy aged nine, was a fixture in David Unsworth's Under-23s but had failed to make a senior appearance for the Toffees.

The 21-year-old, whose Everton contract was set to expire in the summer, had been out on loan with Blackpool in League One last season and at League Two side Morecambe in 2017.

Evans follows in the footsteps of right-back Jonjoe Kenny and winger Ademola Lookman, both of whom have gone from Goodison Park to Germany.

Here is how some Everton fans reacted to the transfer announcement:

Really?? I would just sent him on loan — JSRiley87 (@Riley87Js) January 29, 2020

Good move for the lad like to see players testing themselves in different country’s hope it works out...good luck. — Luke wilko (@lukeWilko1878) January 29, 2020

Good luck @AntonyEvans_8 wishing you all the best for the future — Kirsty Neale (@Kyle17Kirsty) January 29, 2020

Good luck to the lad. Go an smash it — David Parkinson (@DaveParky14) January 29, 2020

Didn't break through here an struggled on loan. But there is a player there. Good move for him — David Parkinson (@DaveParky14) January 29, 2020

Shame tbh, maybe this is a good time to confirm this pre season game in July — Tomj1878 (@tomj1878_) January 29, 2020

Should be in the first team — paul comer (@paulcomer1966) January 29, 2020

Good luck to the lad but Why on a permanent deal?? Why not on a 1 or 2 year loan? ‍♂️ — Joe Fay (@jobofay) January 29, 2020

The versatile midfielder, who is naturally a winger but can play in central midfield and in the 10 role, was described by Paderborn's managing director Martin Przondziono as "an absolute top talent, he has great potential and fits very well with our style of play." (Liverpool Echo).

Paderborn are currently 17th in the Bundesliga following their promotion from the German second tier last season.