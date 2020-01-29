Reported £3m Celtic and Southampton target allegedly makes final decision on his future

Countless clubs have been linked with Dundee United's Lawrence Shankland, including Championship duo Nottingham Forest and QPR.

Lawrence Shankland has left a host of clubs disappointed with the Record reporting that the Nottingham Forest, QPR and Celtic target has made it clear that he is not about to turn his back on Dundee United.

There might be four months of the 2019/20 season remaining but Dundee United already have one foot, two arms and four toes in the top flight.

The Tangerines are 18 points clear at the top of the Championship table and they have Shankland to thank for a remarkable run of results that even Liverpool would be proud of.

The Scotland international has plundered 25 goals in 25 games since moving to Tannadice from Ayr United last summer, catching the eye of countless clubs in the process.

Old Firm giants Celtic have been keeping tabs on the £3 million-rated hotshot, according to the Sun, along with Queens Park Rangers and Southampton.

But in an era where loyalty is often little more than a myth, Shankland should be praised for his determination to stay and fire Dundee United to the title. According to The Record, the one-time St Mirren youngster has told the club that he is going nowhere before Friday’s transfer deadline.

Nottingham Forest can take some consolation in the impending arrival of Nuno da Costa from Strasbourg. Celtic, meanwhile, have already landed Patryk Klimala while Che Adams is set to stay at Southampton.