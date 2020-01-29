Quick links

Norwich City

West Ham United

Premier League

Report: West Ham to make late £10m bid for 'flexible' PL player

Danny Owen
David Moyes, Manager of West Ham United gives his team instructions during the Premier League match between West Ham United and West Bromwich Albion at London Stadium on January 2, 2018 in...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Kenny McLean has impressed for Norwich City in his first ever Premier League campaign and he could be offered a top-flight stay by David Moyes' Hammers.

Kenny McLean of Norwich City during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 22, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

West Ham United are set to make a £10 million bid for Norwich City midfielder Kenny McLean before Friday’s transfer deadline, according to the Sun (29 January, page 59).

The Hammers might have finally reached a belated breakthrough on Tuesday when Slavia Prague captain Tomas Soucek underwent a medical ahead of a £13 million move to the London Stadium.

But with 48 hours remaining in the window, David Moyes’s side still have time to bring in a few more signings as they look to pull clear of the relegation zone.

 

Links with McLean, however, have come right out of the blue. The Scotland international joined Norwich from Aberdeen in the summer of 2018 and, despite notching just one goal and one assist this season, he has caught the eye for all the right reasons in the Premier League.

A forceful and dynamic central midfielder who always looks to make things happen in the final third, Moyes will no doubt admire his commendable work-rate and ability to link the play between midfield and attack.

Kenny McLean of Norwich City during the Premier League match between Norwich City and AFC Bournemouth at Carrow Road on January 18, 2020 in Norwich, United Kingdom.

A £10 million fee would earn Norwich a substantial profit but whether Daniel Farke’s side are willing to cash in is another matter. The Canaries are bottom of the table and need their squad to stick together if they are to seriously consider pulling off a great escape.

“Kenny is a player who is really flexible,” Farke told Norwich’s official website of arguably the most underrated player in his squad.

"He can play nearly each and every position in midfield – as a number ten, a number eight, a number six or as a winger who comes inside.

"He gives us various options, and is full of technical ability. He had a high passing quality and is able to score and assist."

Kenny McLean of Norwich City looks dejected following the Premier League match between Manchester United and Norwich City at Old Trafford on January 11, 2020 in Manchester, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch