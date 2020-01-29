Report: West Ham to make late £10m bid for 'flexible' PL player

Kenny McLean has impressed for Norwich City in his first ever Premier League campaign and he could be offered a top-flight stay by David Moyes' Hammers.

West Ham United are set to make a £10 million bid for Norwich City midfielder Kenny McLean before Friday’s transfer deadline, according to the Sun (29 January, page 59).

The Hammers might have finally reached a belated breakthrough on Tuesday when Slavia Prague captain Tomas Soucek underwent a medical ahead of a £13 million move to the London Stadium.

But with 48 hours remaining in the window, David Moyes’s side still have time to bring in a few more signings as they look to pull clear of the relegation zone.

Links with McLean, however, have come right out of the blue. The Scotland international joined Norwich from Aberdeen in the summer of 2018 and, despite notching just one goal and one assist this season, he has caught the eye for all the right reasons in the Premier League.

A forceful and dynamic central midfielder who always looks to make things happen in the final third, Moyes will no doubt admire his commendable work-rate and ability to link the play between midfield and attack.

A £10 million fee would earn Norwich a substantial profit but whether Daniel Farke’s side are willing to cash in is another matter. The Canaries are bottom of the table and need their squad to stick together if they are to seriously consider pulling off a great escape.

“Kenny is a player who is really flexible,” Farke told Norwich’s official website of arguably the most underrated player in his squad.

"He can play nearly each and every position in midfield – as a number ten, a number eight, a number six or as a winger who comes inside.

"He gives us various options, and is full of technical ability. He had a high passing quality and is able to score and assist."