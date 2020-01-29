Report: West Ham and Crystal Palace turn attention to signing £9m Frenchman

Monaco left-back Fode Ballo-Toure is reportedly on the radar of Premier League duo West Ham United and Crystal Palace.

Monaco left-back Fode Ballo-Toure is a man in demand heading into the final 48 hours of the January transfer window with West Ham United and Crystal Palace looking to take the Frenchman across the Channel, according to Fussball Transfers.

Two London clubs have work to do with time running out.

Palace have been linked with a whole host of left-sided defenders, including Aaron Hickey, Jamal Lewis and Nathan Ferguson, and now we can add a new name to the list.

Fussball Transfers report that France U21 international Ballo-Toure has emerged as a new name in the frame. But with Monaco keen to hang onto a player they signed for £9 million from Lille just 12 months ago, Roy Hodgson’s side appear to be barking up the wrong tree.

Don’t rule out a new left-back arriving at Selhurst Park before Friday, however, with Patrick Van Aanholt’s immediate future in serious doubt.

Furthermore, reports from The Mirror (29 January, page 59) that manager Hodgson is even considering his future due to the lack of financial backing from above should spark Palace into life.

West Ham are interested in the energetic, attack-minded Ballo-Toure too and this does not reflect well on Arthur Masuaku. One of the most erratic performers in the Premier League, Masuaku is capable of swinging wildly from the sublime to the abysmal and his performances under David Moyes so far certainly leave a lot to be desired.