Report: West Ham and Crystal Palace turn attention to signing £9m Frenchman

West Ham United manager David Moyes looks on before the Premier League match between Stoke City and West Ham United at Bet365 Stadium on December 16, 2017 in Stoke on Trent, England.
Monaco left-back Fode Ballo-Toure is reportedly on the radar of Premier League duo West Ham United and Crystal Palace.

Fode Ballo-Toure of AS Monaco during the French League 1 match between Paris Saint Germain v AS Monaco at the Parc des Princes on January 12, 2020 in Paris France

Monaco left-back Fode Ballo-Toure is a man in demand heading into the final 48 hours of the January transfer window with West Ham United and Crystal Palace looking to take the Frenchman across the Channel, according to Fussball Transfers.

Two London clubs have work to do with time running out.

 

Palace have been linked with a whole host of left-sided defenders, including Aaron Hickey, Jamal Lewis and Nathan Ferguson, and now we can add a new name to the list.

Fussball Transfers report that France U21 international Ballo-Toure has emerged as a new name in the frame. But with Monaco keen to hang onto a player they signed for £9 million from Lille just 12 months ago, Roy Hodgson’s side appear to be barking up the wrong tree.

Monaco's French defender Fode Ballo-Toure (L) vies with Strasbourg's Ivorian forward Kevin Zohi during the French L1 football match between AS Monaco vs Racing Club Strasbourg Alsace at...

Don’t rule out a new left-back arriving at Selhurst Park before Friday, however, with Patrick Van Aanholt’s immediate future in serious doubt.

Furthermore, reports from The Mirror (29 January, page 59) that manager Hodgson is even considering his future due to the lack of financial backing from above should spark Palace into life.

West Ham are interested in the energetic, attack-minded Ballo-Toure too and this does not reflect well on Arthur Masuaku. One of the most erratic performers in the Premier League, Masuaku is capable of swinging wildly from the sublime to the abysmal and his performances under David Moyes so far certainly leave a lot to be desired.

Fabian Delph of Everton is challenged by Arthur Masuaku of West Ham United during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Everton FC at London Stadium on January 18, 2020 in...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

