Report: West Brom could re-sign £10m man with Nottingham Forest also interested

Nottingham Forest and Bristol City are interested in signing Burnley bench-warmer Matej Vydra, according to Bristol Live, with a return to West Bromwich Albion also on the cards.

A Czech Republic international might have played just 100 minutes of Premier League football under Sean Dyche this season but a striker who cannot buy a start right now still has a host of Championship clubs clamouring for his signature. And with good reason.

Vydra netted a career-best 21 goals in the second tier for Derby County in 2017/18, paving the way for his £10 million move to Turf Moor. A jet-heeled centre-forward was also named the Championship’s Player of the Year during his stellar debut season for Watford in 2013.

And with West Brom, Bristol City and Forest all fighting for promotion, it doesn’t take a genius to work out why Vydra is a man in such high demand.

The 27-year-old looks like the perfect addition for a Nottingham Forest side worryingly overly reliant on their 30-something talisman Lewis Grabban.

West Brom, meanwhile, are seemingly willing to overlook Vydra’s difficult first spell at the Hawthorns with Slaven Bilic’s Baggies now seven games without a league victory.

The blonde bombshell netted just three times in 25 games for West Brom during the 2013/14 campaign. That, however, was in the Premier League.

The Championship is his domain.