Report: West Brom could re-sign £10m man with Nottingham Forest also interested

Danny Owen
General View of The Hawthorns during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Ipswich Town at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich on Saturday 9th March 2019.
Three Championship clubs could reportedly rescue Matej Vydra from Premier League Burnley - Bristol City, Forest and Slaven Bilic's West Bromwich Albion.

Matej Vydra of Burnley during the Carabao Cup Second Round fixture between Burnley and Sunderland at Turf Moor on August 28, 2019 in Burnley, England.

Nottingham Forest and Bristol City are interested in signing Burnley bench-warmer Matej Vydra, according to Bristol Live, with a return to West Bromwich Albion also on the cards.

A Czech Republic international might have played just 100 minutes of Premier League football under Sean Dyche this season but a striker who cannot buy a start right now still has a host of Championship clubs clamouring for his signature. And with good reason.

Vydra netted a career-best 21 goals in the second tier for Derby County in 2017/18, paving the way for his £10 million move to Turf Moor. A jet-heeled centre-forward was also named the Championship’s Player of the Year during his stellar debut season for Watford in 2013.

 

And with West Brom, Bristol City and Forest all fighting for promotion, it doesn’t take a genius to work out why Vydra is a man in such high demand.

The 27-year-old looks like the perfect addition for a Nottingham Forest side worryingly overly reliant on their 30-something talisman Lewis Grabban.

Matej Vydra of Burnley celebrates his goal during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Port Vale and Burnley at Vale Park on July 20, 2019 in Burslem, England.

West Brom, meanwhile, are seemingly willing to overlook Vydra’s difficult first spell at the Hawthorns with Slaven Bilic’s Baggies now seven games without a league victory.

The blonde bombshell netted just three times in 25 games for West Brom during the 2013/14 campaign. That, however, was in the Premier League.

The Championship is his domain.

West Bromwich Albion's Czech forward Matej Vydra celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League football match between West Bromwich Albion and Tottenham...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

