Report: West Brom and Burnley battling for London-based star with 'blistering pace'

QPR are in danger of losing Bright Osayi-Samuel with West Bromwich Albion and Premier League Burnley reportedly keen on the Championship speed-machine.

West Bromwich Albion and Burnley are set to make late bids for Queens Park Rangers winger Bright Osayi-Samuel, according to the Sun (29 January, page 56).

QPR supporters might have entered the January transfer window fretting about the prospect of Ebere Eze slaloming away from Loftus Road and into the Premier League.

So it is testament to his incredible run of form that Osayi-Samuel, rather than the much-coveted England U21 international, has since become QPR’s most coveted attacker.

The former Blackpool star now has four goals and four assists in his debut Championship campaign but the statistics don’t do him justice.

'Blistering pace'

In full flow, Osayi-Samuel is arguably the most exciting winger in the division. Just ask Birmingham City supporters, who watched on in reluctant awe as the 22-year-old scythed through their defence to score a goal straight out of the Ryan Giggs playbook in December.

"Today he was outstanding and deserved the applause," QPR boss Mark Warburton told the Kilburn Times after Osayi-Samuel inspired a 6-1 thrashing of Cardiff City.

"I'm not sure many teams have that blistering pace. As long as he knows how to use it and that's the key for him learning the game."

According to the Sun, West Brom see Osayi-Samuel as a player capable of breathing fresh life into their stalling promotion campaign. Sean Dyche’s Burnley, however, could offer him an immediate step up to the Premier League.

Osayi-Samuel would certainly bring more balance to Burnley’s side, with the likes of Jeff Hendrick proving to be a square peg in a round hole for that troublesome right-wing position.