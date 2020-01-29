Quick links

Sunderland

Rangers

League One

Scottish Premiership

Report: Sunderland are hoping to sign Redcar-born player from title-chasing side

Danny Owen
Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson during the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Coventry City at Stadium of Light on November 23, 2019 in Sunderland, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Phil Parkinson's League One giants are reportedly hoping to take advantage of Jordan Jones' ongoing omission at Steven Gerrard's Rangers.

Jordan Jones of Rangers is seen in action during the pre season friendly match between Rangers and Oxford United at Ibrox Stadium on July 07, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Sunderland are set to offer Jordan Jones a fresh start before Friday’s transfer deadline with Steven Gerrard bringing a premature end to his Rangers career, according to the Northern Echo.

Just 11 games into his time with the Glasgow giants, it looks like the Northern Ireland international already has one foot and four toes out of the door.

Subscribe

 

Jones has not featured in royal blue since that 2-0 defeat to Celtic in September and it’s fair to say he will not be bowing out in style. The former Kilmarnock winger was sent off for a petulant kick at Bhoys defender Moritz Bauer, suffering a serious knee injury in the process.

The word ‘karma’ comes to mind.

According to the Echo, Gerrard has now deemed Jones surplus to requirements and a return to the north east is now apparently on the cards for a Redcar-born flyer who rose through the ranks at Sunderland’s local rivals Middlesbrough under Tony Mowbray.

A mercurial talent who was one of Scotland’s most influential attackers during his time at Kilmarnock, Jones produced 14 assists in his final two seasons at Rugby Park, establishing himself as a genuine match-winning talent.

Kilmarnock's Jordan Jones during the Betfred League Cup game on July 18, 2017 in Kilmarnock, Scotland.

With Aiden McGeady frozen out by Black Cats boss Phil Parkinson, Jones could potentially replace his fellow Irishman as Sunderland’s go-to creative kingpin.

Interestingly, the League One giants were in talks about signing the north east native in 2018 before Rangers beat them to the punch (the Mail).

Jordan Jones of Rangers walks from the pitch after being sent off late in the second half during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on September 1,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch