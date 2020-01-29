Report: Sheffield Wednesday want a striker Robbie Keane thinks ''has everything'

Championship giants Sheffield Wednesday need a striker and Tottenham Hotspur wonderkid Troy Parrott needs a chance.

Sheffield Wednesday have joined Charlton Athletic and QPR in the race to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Troy Parrott on loan for the rest of the season, according to the Evening Standard.

Life without Steven Fletcher doesn’t look good for The Owls.

Since their star striker was consigned to the treatment table with a serious knee injury, Wednesday’s promotion campaign has collapsed.

Garry Monk’s side have lost five of their last six Championship games and, after a thumping 5-0 home humbling by Blackburn, they were stunned by relegation threatened Wigan at the DW Stadium.

So the pressure will be on if Parrott moves to Hillsborough rather than Charlton or QPR. The Tottenham wonderkid is just 17 years of age and players with far more experience in their locker would struggle to replicate Fletcher’s inspirational influence in attack.

The teenager is already a Republic of Ireland international however and, after shining against Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and co in pre-season, looks like a real star of the future already.

Parrott, who has ten goals in six games for Spurs’ reserves this season, would surely benefit from a loan spell away from North London with Jose Mourinho hoping to bring a big-name striker through the door before Friday’s transfer deadline.

Unsurprisingly, Parrott is already being compared to Robbie Keane, a Spurs legend and Ireland’s highest all-time goalscorer.

"He definitely has the right temperament to be a top player. He has got everything,” Keane himself said in quotes reported by SportsJoe.