Quick links

Sheffield Wednesday

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Championship

Report: Sheffield Wednesday want a striker Robbie Keane thinks ''has everything'

Danny Owen
Newly appointed Republic of Ireland assistant coach, Robbie Keane, following a press conference at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Championship giants Sheffield Wednesday need a striker and Tottenham Hotspur wonderkid Troy Parrott needs a chance.

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur (R) embraces Troy Parrott of Tottenham Hotspur following victory in the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley FC at Tottenham Hotspur...

Sheffield Wednesday have joined Charlton Athletic and QPR in the race to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Troy Parrott on loan for the rest of the season, according to the Evening Standard.

Life without Steven Fletcher doesn’t look good for The Owls.

Since their star striker was consigned to the treatment table with a serious knee injury, Wednesday’s promotion campaign has collapsed.

 

Garry Monk’s side have lost five of their last six Championship games and, after a thumping 5-0 home humbling by Blackburn, they were stunned by relegation threatened Wigan at the DW Stadium.

So the pressure will be on if Parrott moves to Hillsborough rather than Charlton or QPR. The Tottenham wonderkid is just 17 years of age and players with far more experience in their locker would struggle to replicate Fletcher’s inspirational influence in attack.

The teenager is already a Republic of Ireland international however and, after shining against Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and co in pre-season, looks like a real star of the future already.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Troy Parrott of Tottenham Hotspur looks on during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Bayern Muenchen and Tottenham Hotspur at Allianz Arena on December 11,...

Parrott, who has ten goals in six games for Spurs’ reserves this season, would surely benefit from a loan spell away from North London with Jose Mourinho hoping to bring a big-name striker through the door before Friday’s transfer deadline.

Unsurprisingly, Parrott is already being compared to Robbie Keane, a Spurs legend and Ireland’s highest all-time goalscorer.

"He definitely has the right temperament to be a top player. He has got everything,” Keane himself said in quotes reported by SportsJoe.

Tottenham Hotspur's Portuguese head coach Jose Mourinho (L) presents Tottenham Hotspur's Irish striker Troy Parrott (R) with the match ball to mark his league debut at the end of the...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch