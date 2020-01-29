Report: Sheffield United set to sign 21-goal forward once dubbed the next Robben

After flopping at Ajax, Changchun Yatai forward Richario Zivkovic is reportedly set to be offered a fresh start by Premier League Sheffield United.

Sheffield United are set to complete the shock signing of one-time Ajax flop Richario Zivkovic from Chinese second tier outfit Changchun Yatai, according to the Sun (29 January, page 57).

The 23-year-old striker is understood to have flown to England to undergo a medical at Bramall Lane on Tuesday night with an agreement all-but imminent before Friday’s transfer deadline.

This is certainly a bolt from the blue with Zivkovic, who moved to China 11 months ago, seemingly out of sight and out of mind in the Far East.

Chris Wilder is famed for his ability to help misfit players realise their potential and, after transforming the likes of John Fleck, Lys Mousset and Enda Stevens into top-flight stars, he will be hoping to have a similar impact on the former Holland U21 international.

It is five seasons now since Ajax signed an 18-year-old Zivkovic from Groningen, beating Manchester City, Liverpool, Barcelona and Arsenal to the teenage forward’s signature (the Mail).

But a fleet-footed attacker who exploded on to the scene to be labelled the ‘next Arjen Robben’ made just seven Eredivisie appearances for Ajax amid concerns over his attitude and, at the age of 23, he is now playing in China’s second division.

A 21-goal debut season for Changchun Yatai, however, appears to have earned Zivkovic a second chance to prove himself at the highest level. It’s an opportunity he cannot afford to waste.