Report: Sheffield United planning £9.3m bid to bring Frenchman to Bramall Lane

Chris Wilder Coach of Sheffield United
Reims stopper Axel Disasi could reportedly swap Ligue 1 for the Premier League with Chris Wilder's Blades reportedly lining up a bid.

Axel Disasi #6 of Reims

Sheffield United are lining up a £9.3 million bid for Reims defender Axel Disasi before the January transfer window comes to an end, according to MadeInFoot.

With just two days remaining before February begins, Chris Wilder’s surprise packages appear to have made a new central midfielder their top priority with Genk’s coveted play-maker Sander Berge keen to secure a move to Bramall Lane just months after he turned the Blades down (Sky).

Talk about a U-turn.

 

But, according to reports in France, defensive reinforcements are being planned too with Disasi in their sights.

The 21-year-old is the latest highly-rated stopper to emerge in a country who continue to churn out sparkling centre-backs at a rapid rate.

Disasi, a France U20 international, has established himself as a first-team regular for Reims this season but the red and whites are already facing a challenge to hang onto their prized asset.

Reims' French defender Axel Disasi

MadeInFoot claims that Sheffield United are set to offer £9.3 million – though they are not the only Premier League side showing an interest as it stands.

Disasi is a classy, ball-playing defender who has completed 83 per cent of his passes in Ligue 1 this season. He is also capable of playing at right-back with his versatility and composure in possession likely to make him a perfect fit for Wilder’s patented ‘overlapping centre-back’ approach.

Axel Disasi #6 of Reims

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

