Report: Nottingham Forest target undergoes medical in Greece; contract until 2023

Strasbourg's Ligue 1 frontman Nuno Da Costa is reportedly set to join Sabri Lamouchi's Championship promotion chasers Nottingham Forest.

Nuno Da Costa has undergone medical checks in Greece as the Strasbourg forward closes in on a £1.7 million switch to Nottingham Forest, according to France Football.

A prolonged transfer saga appeared to have taken a Shyamalan-style twist this week when the Cape Verde international suggested, via a Barak Obama gif of course, that he had no idea about a potential move to the City Ground.

But, just a day after Da Costa pleaded his innocence, it appears that France Football have let the cat out of the bag after all.

The 28-year-old was reported by DNA to have flown to England to undergo fitness tests in Nottingham. And, despite Da Costa's protestations, it seems they were 90 per cent correct. According to new reports, Da Costa has indeed completed his medical – albeit in Greece, rather than Nottinghamshire.

Quand je lis les articles DNA https://t.co/PhZcqRJMxr pic.twitter.com/Mz5eZ3dhoX — Nuno Da Costa (@Nuno_DC) January 27, 2020

The rangy striker has been put through his paces in Piraeus with Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis allowing Da Costa to use Olympiakos’s facilities ahead of an imminent move to England.

Da Costa, who scored eight goals for Strasbourg last season while helping them win the Coupe de la Ligue title, is set to sign a three-and-a-half year contract with the deal likely to be completed later on Wednesday.

It remains to be seen whether Da Costa is the right man for a Forest side who are well placed to seal a long-awaited return to the Premier League but his height, work-rate and finishing skills should make him a perfect fit for Sabri Lamouchi’s lone-striker system.