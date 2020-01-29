Report: Middlesbrough and Cardiff want FA Cup hero, available for £900k

Four Championship clubs, Boro, Cardiff City, Stoke and Reading, reportedly want Shrewsbury Town hero Josh Laurent after his stunning Liverpool display.

Josh Laurent’s sensational FA Cup display against Liverpool has caught the eye of Championship quartet Stoke City, Middlesbrough, Cardiff and Reading, according to the Sun (29 January, page 58).

Brazil international Fabinho, World Cup finalist Dejan Lovren and Champions League hero Divock Origi were all included in Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI for Sunday’s fourth round clash against third-tier Shrewsbury at the Meadow, with Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain coming off the bench.

Why are we telling you this? Because Laurent was the best player on the pitch and that is no mean feat against the reigning Kings of Europe.

The London-born 24-year-old was outstanding on the night, dominating the game from the centre of the park and giving Liverpool a real scare with his driving forward runs and intelligent range of passing in the final third.

With a little more care inside the box, Shrewsbury would have pulled off one of the biggest FA Cup shocks in recent years.

There is a downside to a magical night, however, with the Shrews now in danger of losing their star man before Friday’s transfer deadline.

Four teams from the division above, Boro, Stoke, Cardiff and Reading, have all made enquiries. Laurent is due to become a free agent in the summer and Sam Ricketts’s side may have to sell on the cheap with the one-time QPR youngster valued at an affordable £900,000.

On Sunday’s evidence, Laurent could be a snip for a six-figure sum. And he is only going to get better with plenty of time on his side.