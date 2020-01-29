Quick links

Crystal Palace

West Bromwich Albion

Premier League

Championship

Report: Crystal Palace could complete £10m signing today with medical arranged

Danny Owen
Roy Hodgson the manager
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premier League Crystal Palace have reportedly agreed a deal to sign full-back Nathan Ferguson from Championship promotion chasers West Brom.

Nathan Ferguson of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-1 during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and West Bromwich Albion at The...

Crystal Palace have agreed a deal to sign West Bromwich Albion defender Nathan Ferguson for £10 million, according to the Mail.

Sorry Baggies fans. After a 2-1 defeat away at Cardiff City on Tuesday night, a result which saw Slaven Bilic’s side sacrifice top spot in the Championship to Leeds United, it seems that the midweek blues are only to get a little deeper.

Academy graduate turned first-team star Ferguson has been a revelation since Bilic took charge at The Hawthorns but, with his contract due to expire in the summer, it was always going to be a challenge for the Midland giants to hang onto their prized asset.

 

And, according to the Mail, the teenager’s West Brom career is over already after just 21 senior appearances.

Crystal Palace have agreed a £10 million deal, the Mail reports, with 19-year-old Ferguson travelling to London on Wednesday in order to complete personal terms and undergo a medical.

The England U20 international is reported to have turned down the chance to extend his contract with the Baggies beyond the end of the season.

Nathan Ferguson of West Bromwich Albion competes for the ball with Kasey Palmer of Bristol City in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Bristol...

Their loss, however, is undoubtedly Crystal Palace’s gain.

The Eagles need reinforcements at both right and left-back; particularly if Patrick Van Aanholt leaves before Friday’s transfer deadline. And it just so happens that the two-footed Ferguson can play on both flanks, meaning he could potentially solve two problem positions at Selhurst Park.

And with manager Roy Hodgson keen to reduce the average age of the Premier League’s second-oldest squad, the fresh-faced youngster will be a welcome addition for many reasons.

Nathan Ferguson of West Bromwich Albion celebrates the away win 1-2 during the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton Town and West Bromwich Albion at Kenilworth Road on August 17, 2019...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch