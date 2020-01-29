Report: Crystal Palace could complete £10m signing today with medical arranged

Premier League Crystal Palace have reportedly agreed a deal to sign full-back Nathan Ferguson from Championship promotion chasers West Brom.

Crystal Palace have agreed a deal to sign West Bromwich Albion defender Nathan Ferguson for £10 million, according to the Mail.

Sorry Baggies fans. After a 2-1 defeat away at Cardiff City on Tuesday night, a result which saw Slaven Bilic’s side sacrifice top spot in the Championship to Leeds United, it seems that the midweek blues are only to get a little deeper.

Academy graduate turned first-team star Ferguson has been a revelation since Bilic took charge at The Hawthorns but, with his contract due to expire in the summer, it was always going to be a challenge for the Midland giants to hang onto their prized asset.

And, according to the Mail, the teenager’s West Brom career is over already after just 21 senior appearances.

Crystal Palace have agreed a £10 million deal, the Mail reports, with 19-year-old Ferguson travelling to London on Wednesday in order to complete personal terms and undergo a medical.

The England U20 international is reported to have turned down the chance to extend his contract with the Baggies beyond the end of the season.

Their loss, however, is undoubtedly Crystal Palace’s gain.

The Eagles need reinforcements at both right and left-back; particularly if Patrick Van Aanholt leaves before Friday’s transfer deadline. And it just so happens that the two-footed Ferguson can play on both flanks, meaning he could potentially solve two problem positions at Selhurst Park.

And with manager Roy Hodgson keen to reduce the average age of the Premier League’s second-oldest squad, the fresh-faced youngster will be a welcome addition for many reasons.