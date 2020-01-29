Quick links

Aston Villa

Fulham

Premier League

Championship

Report: Aston Villa in talks to sell player Smith called 'wonderful'; he is London-bound

Danny Owen
Dean Smith Manager of Aston Villa during the FA Cup Third Round match between Aston Villa and Swansea City at Villa Park on January 05, 2019 in Birmingham, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jota has started just four Premier League games for Aston Villa and he is reportedly set to return to the Championship with Fulham.

Jota of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Everton FC at Villa Park on August 23, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Aston Villa will allow Jota to leave the Midlands before the month is out with the Spanish schemer in talks over a move to Fulham, according to the Mail.

The Cottagers might still be four points adrift of the automatic promotion positions but, on paper at least, Scott Parker has a forward line that most Championship managers would kill for.

 

Aleksandar Mitrovic, Anthony Knockaert, Bobby Reid and Ivan Cavaleiro have all taken the second-tier by storm in the past, after all. And it seems that another attacker with a superb track record in one of Europe’s most enthralling leagues is on his way to Craven Cottage to make Parker’s attack even more fearsome.

Just last season, Jota produced 11 assists for a struggling Birmingham City side and he was arguably the most influential playmaker in the division during his stellar spell at Brentford.

Jota of Brentford FC scores the 3rd Brentford goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Rotherham at Griffin Park on February 25, 2017 in Brentford, England.

Life in the Premier League has proven to be far tougher, however, with the 28-year-old struggling to make an impact since his controversial move across the Second City.

Jota started brilliantly, justifying his £6 million price-tag with a sublime assist against Everton in August in a display which manager Dean Smith described as 'excellent. He’s a wonderful little talent. He has great awareness."

But he has started just four top-flight games in total and, despite Smith's admiration, continues to slip further down the pecking order.

Jota of Aston Villa in action during a match between Minnesota United and Aston Villa at the Allianz Field stadium on July 17, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch