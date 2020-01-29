Report: Aston Villa in talks to sell player Smith called 'wonderful'; he is London-bound

Jota has started just four Premier League games for Aston Villa and he is reportedly set to return to the Championship with Fulham.

Aston Villa will allow Jota to leave the Midlands before the month is out with the Spanish schemer in talks over a move to Fulham, according to the Mail.

The Cottagers might still be four points adrift of the automatic promotion positions but, on paper at least, Scott Parker has a forward line that most Championship managers would kill for.

Aleksandar Mitrovic, Anthony Knockaert, Bobby Reid and Ivan Cavaleiro have all taken the second-tier by storm in the past, after all. And it seems that another attacker with a superb track record in one of Europe’s most enthralling leagues is on his way to Craven Cottage to make Parker’s attack even more fearsome.

Just last season, Jota produced 11 assists for a struggling Birmingham City side and he was arguably the most influential playmaker in the division during his stellar spell at Brentford.

Life in the Premier League has proven to be far tougher, however, with the 28-year-old struggling to make an impact since his controversial move across the Second City.

Jota started brilliantly, justifying his £6 million price-tag with a sublime assist against Everton in August in a display which manager Dean Smith described as 'excellent. He’s a wonderful little talent. He has great awareness."

But he has started just four top-flight games in total and, despite Smith's admiration, continues to slip further down the pecking order.