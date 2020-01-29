Cardiff City and Huddersfield are reportedly battling to sign £12.5m player

Two Championship clubs, Cardiff and Huddersfield Town, could reportedly rescue Isaac Success from his Premier League nightmare at Watford.

Watford outcast Isaac Success could be on his way to Cardiff City or Huddersfield Town before Friday’s transfer deadline, according to reports.

The Hornets knew they were not getting the finished product when they signed a jet-heeled forward from Granada in a club-record £12.5 million deal, as reported by Sky Sports. But, four years later, Watford will be disappointed by the lack of progress the ironically-named Success has made at Vicarage Road.

A versatile forward who caught the eye over in Spain with his rapid turn of pace, the Nigerian arrived in England needing to improve his erratic end product if he was to justify that eye-watering price-tag.

Two goals and three assists in 62 Premier League games for Watford, however, tells it’s own story.

Success has played just three minutes of top-flight football since Nigel Pearson took over at Vicarage Road but, according to the Watford Observer, Cardiff could offer the 24-year-old a chance to belatedly prove himself in Britain.

The Bluebirds could potentially be the ideal place for Success to rebuild his reputation.

In Neil Harris, Cardiff have a coach who gives his wingers so much licence to wreak havoc and Success’s blistering pace should make the South Welsh side even more fearsome on the counter attack, particularly if he builds an immediate understanding with Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.

According to All Nigeria Soccer, Huddersfield are also interested.