Confirmed West Ham v Liverpool lineups: Origi starts, Moyes hands debut to teenager

West Ham United host Liverpool in the Premier League this evening.

West Ham United go with Lukasz Fabianski in goal as he makes his return from injury, behind a back four of debutant Jeremy Ngakia, Angelo Ogbonna, Issa Diop and Aaron Cresswell.

Mark Noble and Declan Rice continue in midfield, with Arthur Masuaku on the left and Robert Snodgrass on the right of midfield.

Manuel Lanzini continues as the number 10 despite his poor form, and will be called upon to support Sebastien Haller in attack.

Pablo Fornals is only on the bench, alongside Darren Randolph, Albian Ajeti, Carlos Sanchez, Fabian Balbuena, Goncalo Cardoso and Pablo Zabaleta.

Meanwhile, Liverpool start with Alisson between the sticks, and a familiar back four in front of him in Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson.

Gini Wijnaldum joins Jordan Henderson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in midfield, with Fabinho again having to make do with a place on the bench.

Divock Origi starts in place of the injured Sadio Mane, joining Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah in the Liverpool attack.

Takumi Minamino joins Fabinho on the bench, alongside Adrian, Curtis Jones, Naby Keita, Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren.

