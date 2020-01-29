Confirmed Rangers line-up: Polster starts, linked-away duo named on the bench

Rangers take on Ross County at Ibrox this evening.

Rangers starting XI: McGregor; Polster, Goldson, Katic, Barisic; Davis, Arfield, Kamara; Kent, Ojo, Defoe.

Rangers substitutes: Foderingham, Edmundson, Aribo, Patterson, Jones, Barker, Morelos.

Rangers are looking to bounce back after a 2-1 defeat Hearts on Sunday, and really need to pick up a home win tonight.

Allan McGregor starts in goal again, but Matt Polster comes in at right back having produced a strong second half showing against Hearts.

Connor Goldson and Nikola Katic continue at centre back, with Borna Barisic at left back as Gerrard makes just one change in his back line.

Steven Davies, Scott Arfield and Glen Kamara start in midfield, with the latter keeping his place despite a dismal showing at Hearts, with Ryan Jack missing tonight's game.

Sheyi Ojo comes in for Joe Aribo down the right, with Ryan Kent on the left and Jermain Defoe again leading the line despite Alfredo Morelos making his return from injury.

Morelos is joined on the bench by wingers Jordan Jones and Brandon Barker, who are primed for the Rangers chopping block this week according to the Daily Record.

Wes Foderingham, George Edmundson, Nathan Patterson and Aribo join Morelos, Jones and Barker on the bench this evening.