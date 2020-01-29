Chris Sutton pokes fun at ex-Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers after Aston Villa's win

Quick links

Aston Villa are through to the Carabao Cup final after beating Leicester City.

Mahmoud Trezeguet of Aston VIlla celebrates his goal for Aston Villa during the Carabao Cup Semi Final match between Aston Villa and Leicester City at Villa Park on January 28, 2020 in...

Aston Villa produced a dramatic win on Tuesday night, beating Leicester City 2-1 at Villa Park to advance into the Carabao Cup final.

Villa had battled their way to a 1-1 draw in the first leg, but were hopeful of seeing off Brendan Rodgers' side as they met again last night.

Leicester made a strong start as Orjan Nyland kept James Maddison at bay, but Jack Grealish teed up Matt Targett to fire Villa into a first half lead.

 

Youri Tielemans rattled the woodwork as Leicester pressed for a leveller, and it finally came in the second half, with Kelechi Iheanacho smashing Harvey Barnes' cross home from close range.

It looked like the game would head to penalties, but Villa conjured up a last-gasp winner as Ahmed Elmohamady crossed for fellow Egyptian Trezeguet to bury a dramatic goal.

Villa fans celebrated wildly and can now book their trip to Wembley, where they will likely take on Manchester City, but it's another disappointment for Leicester, who have been a little patchy of late.

Leicester City manager \ head coach Brendan Rodgers during the Carabao Cup Semi Final match between Aston Villa and Leicester City at Villa Park on January 28, 2020 in Birmingham, England.

Former Villa ace Chris Sutton couldn't resist poking a little fun at Rodgers, suggesting that he may now wish he had stayed at Celtic all along having missed out on silverware.

Sutton did though praise Villa, and hailed the 'superb scenes and noise' as Villa fans celebrated a stunning late win over Rodgers' side.

