'Undoubted ability and quality', 'the best on his day': Reported Celtic target highly praised

Celtic manager Neil Lennon is reportedly interested in bringing the highly-praised winger to Parkhead before the window shuts.

A player that Celtic boss Neil Lennon is reportedly interested in bringing to Parkhead this month has received huge praise from two managers he's worked with at his current club.

The Hoops are reportedly keen on snapping up Hull City winger Kamil Grosicki before Friday’s transfer window closes, according to the Scottish Daily Mail (29/01; back page).

Subscribe

Grosicki, who joined the English Championship from French club Rennes in 2017, is out of contract in the summer, although Hull have an option to extend his deal for one more year.

The 31-year-old has made 123 appearances for the Tigers, scoring 26 goals and registering 27 assists during his time in England, according to stats site Transfermarkt.

This season, meanwhile, Grosicki - a 73-times capped Poland international - has notched up eight goals and four assists for a side currently 13th in the table.

In November 2018, Nigel Adkins raved about the player to the Hull media team, saying: "He’s committed to the team and he’s working his socks off. We know he’s got undoubted ability and quality... I’ll always give everyone the opportunity and Kamil has gone and done it. I can’t praise him highly enough."

Grant McCann has also spoken highly of Grosicki, telling the Hull website in September last year: "He’s been outstanding since I’ve been here,” he said. “All I can speak about is what I’ve seen and for me he’s one of the best wide players in the league, if not the best on his day.

"He’s so quick, dynamic, he can hurt anyone in the blink of an eye. He’s a great character. The boys love him around the building. He’s always smiling and chirpy. That’s just the way Kamil lives his life. I’ve got a good relationship with him and I think that’s really important with Kamil. His performances have been second to none."

Grosicki, reportedly on £25,000-a-week (Hull Daily Mail), has averaged nearly three shots per game this season for Hull, and also makes an average of two key passes (WhoScored).