Bielsa names the Leeds player he was so close to bringing on at half-time last night

Leeds United came back from 2-0 down to beat Millwall yesterday, as they went back to the top of the Championship.

Marcelo Bielsa has admitted to Leeds Live that he nearly brought on Tyler Roberts at half-time last night, with Leeds United behind against Millwall, but he could not find a player to take off.

Leeds went into the break 2-0 down against Millwall, with the pressure building on them in front of a frustrated Elland Road crowd.

The Whites have been out of sorts recently, and have seen their gap inside the automatic promotion spaces cut drastically.

It would have been easy for Leeds to fold last night, after they fell behind against Millwall.

But Leeds somehow fought back to claim a 3-2 victory with a wonderful second half showing.

And Bielsa must be delighted that he didn’t change anything at half-time now.

“I didn’t make a chance because all our players deserved to stay on the pitch,” he said. “When we were losing I thought of Tyler Roberts, but I didn’t find one player to take off.”

Patrick Bamford started the Leeds comeback when he finished well, before Pablo Hernandez got on the scoresheet.

It was then left to Bamford to cap off Leeds’ victory, as he struck the winner to send Elland Road into delirium.

Leeds have now climbed back to the top of the Championship table, and have relieved some of the pressure which was building on them.