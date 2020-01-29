Quick links

West Ham United

Nottingham Forest

Premier League

'Best in the world': Some fans rave about star after West Ham bid reportedly rejected

John Verrall
Nottingham Forest's Matty Cash
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United are said to be interested in Nottingham Forest defender Matty Cash, as David Moyes eyes up additions.

Alexander Maitland-Niles keeps a close eye on Matty Cash during The Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal at City Ground on January 7, 2018 in Nottingham,...

Nottingham Forest fans have raved about West Ham United target Matty Cash’s display for them last night.

Sky Sports reported earlier in the week that West Ham had a £12 million bid for Cash turned down by Forest, with Sabri Lamouchi’s side keen to keep hold of the youngster.

And Cash once again proved why there is now Premier League interest building in him.

 

The 22-year-old was in brilliant form as Forest picked up a huge victory against fellow promotion hopefuls Brentford away from home.

Cash was given the task of marking one of the Championship trickiest wingers in Said Benrahma, but he was largely untroubled.

And West Ham may feel that they have missed out on a gem, after reading Forest supporters’ reactions to their right-back’s display.

West Ham are still thought to be on the look out for a right-back, with David Moyes’s side determined to make additions before the deadline closes on Friday.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch