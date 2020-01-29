'Best in the world': Some fans rave about star after West Ham bid reportedly rejected

West Ham United are said to be interested in Nottingham Forest defender Matty Cash, as David Moyes eyes up additions.

Nottingham Forest fans have raved about West Ham United target Matty Cash’s display for them last night.

Sky Sports reported earlier in the week that West Ham had a £12 million bid for Cash turned down by Forest, with Sabri Lamouchi’s side keen to keep hold of the youngster.

And Cash once again proved why there is now Premier League interest building in him.

The 22-year-old was in brilliant form as Forest picked up a huge victory against fellow promotion hopefuls Brentford away from home.

Cash was given the task of marking one of the Championship trickiest wingers in Said Benrahma, but he was largely untroubled.

And West Ham may feel that they have missed out on a gem, after reading Forest supporters’ reactions to their right-back’s display.

That performance alone has put you up to at least 50 million. Superb you. — Harvey (@HarveyLawrence8) January 28, 2020

Go to the prem with Forest mate — Andrew Wilson (@Wilson47Andrew) January 28, 2020

Class yet again Matty ⚪️⚽️ — Will Thorpe (@ThorpeyNFFC) January 28, 2020

Best right back in the world, benrahma in back pocket — Bullman (@Kai_Bullman) January 28, 2020

Well in Matty, who needs Italy or the Premier League, you’ve got #NFFC #YouReds — ForestFanTom (@ForestFanTom1) January 28, 2020

Cashy never leave bro — Deano7312 (@12bw1312) January 28, 2020

Forget Milan and the rest of them and help us to promotion. The world’s your oyster and time on your side. — Paul Buttery (@PaulButtery2) January 28, 2020

West Ham are still thought to be on the look out for a right-back, with David Moyes’s side determined to make additions before the deadline closes on Friday.