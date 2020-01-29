Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Arsenal star responds to Jadon Sancho's message

Dan Coombs
Bukayo Saka of Arsenal is challenged by Harry Wilson of AFC Bournemouth during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between AFC Bournemouth and Arsenal at Vitality Stadium on January 27, 2020 in...
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal ace's performance was noticed by England's boy wonder.

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal is challenged by Harry Wilson of AFC Bournemouth during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between AFC Bournemouth and Arsenal at Vitality Stadium on January 27, 2020 in...

Talent recognises talent. And Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka is a big talent.

England's most promising prospect Jadon Sancho sat up and took notice of his performance on Monday night.

 

He sent a message after the Gunners star netted against Bournemouth in the FA Cup this week.

Saka later posted a reply, a straightforward shaking hands emoji, signifying his respect towards the Borussia Dortmund wonderkid.  

It will not be a long time before the two players are featuring in the same team for England, if Saka continues his impressive development.

Arsenal are being careful not to rush him, and Mikel Arteta is managing his game time sensibly, but he already looks like a special player.

This season Saka has scored three goals and has five assists.

That's not bad for an 18-year-old, and his tally isn't far off record signing Nicolas Pepe, who has five goals and five assists.

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between AFC Bournemouth and Arsenal at Vitality Stadium on January...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch