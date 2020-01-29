Arsenal star responds to Jadon Sancho's message

Arsenal ace's performance was noticed by England's boy wonder.

Talent recognises talent. And Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka is a big talent.

England's most promising prospect Jadon Sancho sat up and took notice of his performance on Monday night.

He sent a message after the Gunners star netted against Bournemouth in the FA Cup this week.

Saka later posted a reply, a straightforward shaking hands emoji, signifying his respect towards the Borussia Dortmund wonderkid.

It will not be a long time before the two players are featuring in the same team for England, if Saka continues his impressive development.

Arsenal are being careful not to rush him, and Mikel Arteta is managing his game time sensibly, but he already looks like a special player.

This season Saka has scored three goals and has five assists.

That's not bad for an 18-year-old, and his tally isn't far off record signing Nicolas Pepe, who has five goals and five assists.