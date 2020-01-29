Arsenal signing now looks imminent as club post emotional goodbye message to Arteta target

Arsenal look set to snap up Flamengo defender Pablo Mari.

Arsenal have been linked for defender Pablo Mari in recent days, with some mixed signals about a move to North London.

Over the weekend, it looked like Arsenal were on the verge of a deal as Mari had travelled to London alongside Edu for a medical.

However, reports broke earlier this week that Mari had returned to Brazil (Telegraph), which was allegedly planned all along, but still a concern as the clubs attempted to thrash out a deal.

The Telegraph reported this morning that a breakthrough in negotiations has been reached, and Mari's move to the Emirates Stadium now looks like going through.

That will involve Arsenal paying a £4million loan fee to take Mari until the end of the season, with a view to a permanent move for the Spaniard.

Mari, 26, only cost Flamengo £1million last summer, so they're making a quick profit on the defender who helped them win the Brasileirao and the Copa Libertadores this season.

Chegou a hora de nos despedirmos desse zagueiro que chegou ao Flamengo para deixar a sua marca na nossa história com os títulos da Conmebol Libertadores e do Campeonato Brasileiro. Pablo Marí, obrigado por tudo. #CRF pic.twitter.com/z5skwsimzO — Flamengo (@Flamengo) January 29, 2020

Now, Flamengo have posted an emotional goodbye message to Mari on Twitter, seemingly pointing towards his move to Arsenal being done very soon.

'"The time has come to say goodbye to this defender who arrived at Flamengo to make his mark in our history with the titles of Conmebol Libertadores and the Brazilian Championship. Pablo Marí, thanks for everything."

Mari spent three years as a Manchester City player but was farmed out on loan repeatedly, meaning he may not have had much time to work with Mikel Arteta, but as a strong, aerially dominant centre back who can bring balance as a left-footer, he may just be worth a punt for the Gunners, who need defensive help right now.