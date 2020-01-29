'Hurts my heart', 'my love': Some fans react as their 'superb' player joins Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has made his first Arsenal signing with the 'superb' defender now at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has made the first signing of his reign with the Gunners, snapping up defender Pablo Mari on loan from Brazilian outfit Flamengo.

According to Sky Sports News, the deal for the Spanish centre-back features a £4million loan fee up front, plus the option to make the move permanent for £8million in the summer.

Mari has been brought in to bolster the Gunners' backline, which has been beset by injuries and inconsistency this season.

Mari joined Flamengo last year from Manchester City - where Arteta was assistant coach - having been on their books since 2016 but whose only senior action came from loan stints at Girona, NAC Breda and Deportivo La Coruna.

The 26-year-old made 30 appearances for the Brazilian club, scoring three goals and registering an assist (Transfermarkt) en route to the Brazilian Serie A title, the Copa Libertadores, and the Club World Cup final.

South American football expert Tim Vickery has spoken very highly about Mari, in conversation with talkSPORT earlier this week, describing him as "the most important player" in the team and "superb".

Following the move, a number of Flamengo fans took to social media to have their say - here is some of the reaction:

To Arsenal fans that don't know who he is. Well... we didn't neither when he signed for Flamengo haha But he surprised every one in Brazil. And i think he's gonna do the same in London. Great player

Take care of him — Ǝᵈᵈʸ (@annoyinb0i) January 29, 2020

He looks more like Gérard Pique. He's tall and his game is based on positioning. — Marcos Pereira (@themarcos96) January 29, 2020

Take care of him! — FLA DA DEPRESSÃO (@_FlaDaDepressao) January 29, 2020

Good luck Pablito ❤️ — Rodrigo Santana (@chokus04) January 29, 2020

Hurts my hearts — Markim ᶜʳᶠ (@Xmarcoxss) January 29, 2020

take good care of my love. ❤️ — Flamenguista ⚫️ (@flamenguissssta) January 29, 2020

Very talented center back. Played really well last semester. — Leandro Reis (@leandro_jreis) January 29, 2020

He is better than David Luiz. Take care of him!!!!

Good luck, Pablito!!! — Bernardo Chapermannᶜʳᶠ (@Bernardo_UBZ) January 29, 2020