'Monreal with better footwork', 'I rate': Some Arsenal fans react to links with 'brilliant' defender

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are reportedly keen on bringing Southampton's Cedric Soares to the Emirates Stadium.

A number of Arsenal fans have been giving their thoughts on the transfer speculation linking the Gunners with Southampton full-back Cedric Soares, as reported by The Telegraph.

The Portugal international, who helped his nation win Euro 2016, has just six months left of his contract at St Mary's Stadium.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are reportedly still looking to bolster their back line, which has been an issue this season due to poor form and injuries.

Given the possibility of Cedric leaving for free in the summer upon the expiry of his contract, the Saints are said to be open to offers for the 28-year-old - "under £6million", according to the report.

New Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has had to deploy midfielders Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Bukayo Saka as makeshift full-backs due to injuries to Hector Bellerin, Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac.

Cedric is primarily a right-back but can also fill in at left-back, which would give Arteta cover on both flanks.

Here is what some Arsenal fans have made of the speculation:

I was starting to think Arsenal twitter just over reacts to every player we are linked to. Glad to see there’s a really calm reaction to Cedric Soares link.



Excellent this season after going on loan to inter last year. Was brilliant for Portugal too. — Aid (@HandofArteta) January 28, 2020

This would be a pretty good signing IMO. Solid, dependable and rarely injured. Doesnt need to adapt to the league and at £5 million a snip(especially when Aurier cost like £20-25million). #arsenal #cedric — MassiveGooner (@Gooner3Massive) January 28, 2020

Yes, & Cedric is very underrated. — Gurjit (@GurjitAFC) January 28, 2020

Underrated. He’s Monreal with better footwork — Theo_14 (@TheoTheo_14) January 29, 2020

You know what... i rate that fella.. he can also fill both sides if needed. — nosaj (@Nosaj2019) January 28, 2020

Brilliant player this guy. — ✌ iGooner Eliyi Khosi ⚽ (@DlaminiEnkosi98) January 28, 2020

Go get this player. This guy got potential — Legendary Dutchman #DB10 (@shafeeque_34) January 28, 2020

Cedric was recently praised by Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, who told the Daily Echo earlier this month: "I’m very happy for him that he finally showed now what I want to see, that he has to defend more on the front foot.

"I must say that the developing of his performance was a massive one and really surprised people a lot maybe, and also me with his performance. This is exactly the reaction I want to see. I was also very critical with him but I’m also praising him when he does it well. At the moment he does it very well."