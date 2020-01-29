Quick links

'Monreal with better footwork', 'I rate': Some Arsenal fans react to links with 'brilliant' defender

Cedric Soares of Southampton during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Southampton FC at Goodison Park on August 18, 2018 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are reportedly keen on bringing Southampton's Cedric Soares to the Emirates Stadium.

Cedric Soares controls the ball during a Southampton FC training session at the Staplewood Campus on January 23, 2019 in Southampton, England.

A number of Arsenal fans have been giving their thoughts on the transfer speculation linking the Gunners with Southampton full-back Cedric Soares, as reported by The Telegraph.

The Portugal international, who helped his nation win Euro 2016, has just six months left of his contract at St Mary's Stadium.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are reportedly still looking to bolster their back line, which has been an issue this season due to poor form and injuries.

 

 

Given the possibility of Cedric leaving for free in the summer upon the expiry of his contract, the Saints are said to be open to offers for the 28-year-old - "under £6million", according to the report.

New Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has had to deploy midfielders Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Bukayo Saka as makeshift full-backs due to injuries to Hector Bellerin, Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac.

Cedric is primarily a right-back but can also fill in at left-back, which would give Arteta cover on both flanks.

Here is what some Arsenal fans have made of the speculation:

Cedric was recently praised by Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, who told the Daily Echo earlier this month: "I’m very happy for him that he finally showed now what I want to see, that he has to defend more on the front foot.

"I must say that the developing of his performance was a massive one and really surprised people a lot maybe, and also me with his performance. This is exactly the reaction I want to see. I was also very critical with him but I’m also praising him when he does it well. At the moment he does it very well."

