Meet Ballers star Arielle Kebbel: Age, Instagram and previous roles of stunning model turn actress!

If you enjoyed her in Ballers, there's so much more you can check out.

Ballers has reached its conclusion, but Arielle Kebbel is still an obsession for fans.

That's right!

The latest is the fifth and final season of Ballers. Audiences have long enjoyed watching Stephen Levinson's comedy-drama starring Dwayne Johnson as Spencer Strasmore. However, that's a wrap...

In a video posted on Instagram - as highlighted by the Express - Dwayne addressed the news, saying: “My heart is full of gratitude to all of you for rockin’ with us every season. You made us HBO’s highest-rated comedy for years and most importantly, you helped create and sustain a platform for other actors to have the opportunity to work hard, grow and become household names."

He continued: “To me, the opportunity Ballers created for so many others, is the real gold of our show... I love you, I thank you and enjoy our final season of Ballers...”

As well as Dwayne, it really did provide so many talented performers with an opportunity to shine, including the great Arielle Kebbel.

NEW NIGHTMARE! Who plays Kayako’s ghost in The Grudge?

Arielle Kebbel in Ballers

The 34-year-old American actress and model has long been a Ballers fan-favourite in the role of Tracy Legette, first appearing in the episode Raise Up and becoming more integral to the narrative as things went on.

Ever since she appeared on the show she has attracted praise and admirers on Twitter.

Check out a selection of tweets:

BOOGEYMAN: The Outsider explained

Say what? Say yes indeed. Such a great show with lots of parallels to the wrestling business. And yes Arielle Kebbel is still beautiful — watching Ballers — Bob Cook (@eveleye1) September 27, 2019

Arielle Kebbel is so hot. #Ballers — Snoop Joshy Josh (@JoshMarino420) August 26, 2019

Rewatching Ballers from the beginning. Forgot how much I hated early episode Reggie. Love Arielle Kebbel though. — Jeff The Tweeter (@DonJewxote) February 24, 2017

Arielle Kebbel: Movies & TV

Can't get enough of her in Ballers?

There are lots of films and shows you can catch her in! According to IMDb, she first appeared on screens in an episode of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (she played Right Teen) back in 2003).

She went on to star in a range of well-known TV titles, including Midnight, Texas (Olivia Charity), The Vampire Diaries (Lexi Branson), 90210 (Vanessa Shaw), Life Unexpected (Paige Thomas), Gilmore Girls (Lindsay Forester) and more.

The actress has also starred in such films as Soul Plane (Heather Hunkee), Be Cool (Robin) American Pie Presents: Band Camp (Elyse), Aquamarine (Cecilia Banks), John Tucker Must Die (Carrie) and Fifty Shades Freed (Gia Matteo). Horror movie fans may also recognise her in such genre efforts as 2009's The Uninvited (Alex), Freakdog AKA Red Mist (Catherine), The Grudge 2 (Allison) and Reeker (Cookie).

At the moment, you can catch her as Amelia Sachs in the TV series Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector.

THIS IS HOW I WIN! Uncut Gems ending explained

Arielle Kebbel from "Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector" attends the NBC Midseason New York Press Junket at Four Seasons Hotel New York on January 23, 2020 in New York City.

Follow Arielle Kebbel on Instagram

If you're a fan, you know what to do...

You can find Arielle on Instagram over at @ariellekebbel; she currently has an impressive 645k followers.

SEE ALSO: Why Ballers season 6 would have been a bad move

There are a wealth of snaps, selfies and work-related posts to check out, so it's definitely worth giving her a follow. Although Ballers has concluded with its fifth season, we're sure we'll continue to see her in so many exciting projects.

In other news, is Uncut Gems based on a true story?