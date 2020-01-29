'Another big transfer': Euro club sends Twitter messages to Tottenham & £27m ace

Tottenham Hotspur have made two high-profile signings this month.

PSV have sent a series of Tweets to Steven Bergwijn and Tottenham Hotspur after he sealed a move to the Premier League on Wednesday afternoon.

The Dutch club posted on their official Twitter account, 'another big transfer to a big league' as they wished their academy product 'good luck' at Tottenham.

Equally, PSV also sent a message to Spurs where they told the English side to 'take good care' of the 22-year-old, who can play across the frontline.

As reported by BBC Sport, Spurs are paying PSV £27 million for the 22-year-old's signature, as he has penned a five-year contract at his new club.

These were the messages sent from PSV to Bergwijn and Tottenham after he had sealed his move to North London:

Bergwijn has now started training with his new teammates and he will be hoping to impress his new fans at the weekend, and what a game to make a name for himself.

Spurs will take on the reigning Premier League champions on home soil before taking on Southamptonton in an FA Cup replay three days later.

Given that he has just arrived, that game against the Saints will perhaps be the ideal game for Jose Mourinho to provide him with his first start.

Nonetheless, Spurs have a player that can play across the forward line. He can operate in a forward role, which the likes of Heung-Min Son and Lucas Moura have been doing during Spurs' injury problems.