'Always been a question mark': Phillips thinks Leeds man sent a message to fans yesterday

Leeds United moved back to the top of the Championship table on Tuesday evening.

Kevin Phillips thinks that Patrick Bamford has sent a message to his Leeds fans yesterday following their 3-2 win against Millwall at Elland Road.

The five-time promotion winner feels Bamford 'always has a question mark' over his head and he feels that his celebration aimed at his fans, where he cupped his ears, was a message of 'I can't hear [the criticism], I believe in myself'.

Bamford netted a brace during that game, as Marcelo Bielsa's side came from 2-0 down to record all three points and move back to the top of the Premier League ladder.

Speaking on The Debate on Sky Sports (28/01/20 11:05 pm), Phillips, was full of praise for how Leeds secured their comeback, as he commented on Bamford as a striker.

"Leeds have come out of their dip and to come back the way they did from 2-0 down shows that they still believe," Phillips told Sky Sports. "There's the desire and there's heart. Bamford's back in amongst the goals, so huge lift for them.

"To come back from 2-0 down against a Gary Rowett side and a Milwall team that are bang in form, at the moment. It just shows a bit of everything. Everyone is questioning them. Have they gone? That's almost like sticking two fingers at them 'no, we ain't gone, we are back and we just had a blip'.

On Bamford not scoring enough goals: "That's always been a question mark over his head. I think you saw with his celebration tonight. He held his ears 'I don't want to hear [the criticism], I believe in myself'. Of course, he needs to chip in with more goals. The two tonight would do him the world of good. It's interesting that Bamford's scored two tonight on the day that they have brought in Augustin. Straightaway. he has probably thought 'I need to start performing'.

"No [Leeds aren't auotmatic] anything can. Injuries. They have lost Kalvin Phillips, who is probably the best midfielder in the Championship. No-one has the right to earn promotion but Leeds have done themselves the world of good."

Bamford has always been a marmite-like figure during his time at Elland Road, not because of his inability to score goals, it's more that fans feel he should be putting more of his chances away.

But fans can only look to the now and Leeds are currently sitting top of the table, with Bamford having played a key role in their recent win.

Even though Bamford does divide opinion, if his goals can help the club earn promotion then he will go down in the Elland Road legendary books.