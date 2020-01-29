Alan Hutton delivers verdict on Aston Villa win last night

Dean Smith's Aston Villa have reached the final of the League Cup thanks to a superb victory at Villa Park last night.

Aston Villa cult hero Alan Hutton has given his verdict on Dean Smith's side winning their League Cup semi-final tie and booking a trip to Wembley.

On Tuesday night, the Villans hosted Leicester City after the first leg at the King Power Stadium yielded a 1-1 draw and an evenly-poised tie.

The hosts took the lead at Villa Park courtesy of Matt Targett's 12th-minute strike and, thanks to goalkeeper Orjan Nyland's heroics, were still ahead at the break.

Although the Villans continued to impress, Leicester restored parity against the run of play when Kelechi Iheanacho turned in Harvey Barnes' cross midway through the second half.

With penalties looking deep into stoppage time, Villa substitute Ahmed Elmohamedy whipped a cross for Trezeguet to slam beyond the reach of Leicester keeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Hutton, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, commented on the ensuing pitch invasion at Villa Park, highlighting what the result means to all those connected with the claret and blue.

As well as having the opportunity to win a major trophy, Hutton also hoped the run to the final could have a beneficial impact on Villa's Premier League form.

"Unbelievable," he told BBC Sport (22:01). "This [pitch invasion] is what it means to the club and the fans.

"This is hopefully the catalyst for Villa to go on and do well in the league. I really hope this can kick them on."

Villa have reached the final of the League Cup for a ninth time, level with Manchester United - only Liverpool, with 12, have made it to the final of the competition on more occasions (BBC Sport).