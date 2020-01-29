Aitch’s girlfriend? Fans think they’ve found her on Instagram!

Aitch perform at O2 Forum Kentish Town on December 16, 2019 in London, England.
Over the past year, he's become a popular celebrity crush.

He's quite the heartthrob, but does Aitch have a girlfriend?

If we're talking about rising stars, one of the very best examples in recent memory is Manchester lad Harrison Armstrong. 

Better known by his stage name Aitch, the 20-year-old rapper has become a mainstream sensation, already boasting over four million monthly listeners on Spotify. 

Since his beginnings, freestyling to friends and audiences at school, his astonishing skill has gone on to demand the attention of such rap titans as Stormzy, who he collaborated with on 'Pop Boy', which features on Stormzy's second album Heavy is the Head

Early in his career, he had already shared stages with Wiley and Cadet, but the only direction since then has been up. With such catchy tracks as 'Taste (Make it Shake') and the release of his 2019 mixtape AitcH20 making waves, his popularity is always on the increase. 

For some fans though, there's a big question that they'd like answered...

Aitch

Does Aitch have a girlfriend?

Yes, Aitch has a girlfriend. 

In conversation with Capital XTRA, interviewer and Homegrown presenter Robert Bruce asked him about his love life, to which he replied: "Wait... Nah nah nah, I'm not single".

He also added: "I'm off the radar, I'm behaving myself... You've got the drop, I've never said that live. Yeah, you've got the drop... Yeah man, I'm off the radar".

Although it shocked many, some did suspect it after seeing that he posted a video showing a girl stroking his neck. 

 

Fans react to Aitch's relationship reveal

As expected, a number of fans and beyond flocked to Twitter in the wake of the reveal to offer their thoughts. 

Check out a selection of tweets: 

 

 

 

 

Fans think they've found Aitch's girlfriend!

Aitch hasn't come out and said who she is in an interview. 

Yet, someone on Twitter claims to have found her on Instagram:

 

You can see that Aitch does, indeed, follow them. However, there's no way to confirm that this is actually her.  

