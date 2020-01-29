Aitch’s girlfriend? Fans think they’ve found her on Instagram!

Over the past year, he's become a popular celebrity crush.

He's quite the heartthrob, but does Aitch have a girlfriend?

If we're talking about rising stars, one of the very best examples in recent memory is Manchester lad Harrison Armstrong.

Better known by his stage name Aitch, the 20-year-old rapper has become a mainstream sensation, already boasting over four million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Since his beginnings, freestyling to friends and audiences at school, his astonishing skill has gone on to demand the attention of such rap titans as Stormzy, who he collaborated with on 'Pop Boy', which features on Stormzy's second album Heavy is the Head.

Early in his career, he had already shared stages with Wiley and Cadet, but the only direction since then has been up. With such catchy tracks as 'Taste (Make it Shake') and the release of his 2019 mixtape AitcH20 making waves, his popularity is always on the increase.

For some fans though, there's a big question that they'd like answered...

Does Aitch have a girlfriend?

Yes, Aitch has a girlfriend.

In conversation with Capital XTRA, interviewer and Homegrown presenter Robert Bruce asked him about his love life, to which he replied: "Wait... Nah nah nah, I'm not single".

He also added: "I'm off the radar, I'm behaving myself... You've got the drop, I've never said that live. Yeah, you've got the drop... Yeah man, I'm off the radar".

Although it shocked many, some did suspect it after seeing that he posted a video showing a girl stroking his neck.

Right I’m sorry I just can’t help myself but imagine waking up everyday and typing into twitter ‘aitch’s girlfriend’ because ya pals dating him and then sitting there and going through everyone of them and replying! GET A LIFEEEE — libby (@libbymilan) October 25, 2019

Fans react to Aitch's relationship reveal

As expected, a number of fans and beyond flocked to Twitter in the wake of the reveal to offer their thoughts.

Check out a selection of tweets:

Aitch has a girlfriend. Can’t believe how selfish he is. Weddings over girls — libby (@libbymilan) October 13, 2019

So Aitch got a girlfriend and it’s not me pic.twitter.com/FkCsMC2HAR — a cute looking lime (@tashpegler) October 16, 2019

aitch officially has a girlfriend. Alexa play that should be me — holly (@hsinc19) November 28, 2019

Why am I hearing aitch has a girlfriend I feel well mugged off — Bailey Taylor (@_baileytaylor) October 16, 2019

Fans think they've found Aitch's girlfriend!

Aitch hasn't come out and said who she is in an interview.

Yet, someone on Twitter claims to have found her on Instagram:

incase you were wondering who aitch’s girlfriend is, we found her x @350amyxo pic.twitter.com/AvBtef9i7A — rach (@rachaeleckford) January 3, 2020

You can see that Aitch does, indeed, follow them. However, there's no way to confirm that this is actually her.

