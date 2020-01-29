£2m player shares what Celtic boss called him recently

Celtic announced their deal to sign the 21-year-old earlier this week.

Ismaila Soro has revealed that Celtic boss Neil Lennon called him 'a little bull' following his move to Glasgow this week.

Soro finally joined Celtic in a £2 million deal [The Independent] after passing his medical with the Scottish Premiership leaders last week.

A tenacious midfielder, the 21-year-old has been compared to N'Golo Kante for his style of play [The Scottish Sun] and the Ivorian admitted he plays to win, not for fun.

He told The Glasgow Evening Times: "The manager said I was a little bull. He must have seen some of my games. When I play it’s not for fun. I am not playing games. I am aggressive, I give everything and play with all of my heart. I go for it – I don’t take any prisoners.”

If Soro's goal in this interview was to win over the Celtic fans then he'll have gone some way toward achieving that.

The line about 'taking no prisoners' will absolutely endear him to the Hoops' fanbase, but only if he can walk the walk.

It's easy to talk a big game but unless he backs it up with his performances on the field then it's a little meaningless, if we're honest.

Lennon himself revealed on Tuesday that the midfielder looks 'absolutely fine' in training so far and it'll be interesting to see when he can make his debut for the Scottish giants, who visit St Johnstone tonight.