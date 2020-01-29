Quick links

£2m player shares what Celtic boss called him recently

Neil Lennon, manager of Celtic looks on ahead of the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Ross County at Celtic Park on January 25, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Celtic announced their deal to sign the 21-year-old earlier this week.

Empty seats at Parkhead Stadium during the Clydesdale Bank Scottish Premier League match between Celtic and Dundee on September 22, 2012 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Ismaila Soro has revealed that Celtic boss Neil Lennon called him 'a little bull' following his move to Glasgow this week.

Soro finally joined Celtic in a £2 million deal [The Independent] after passing his medical with the Scottish Premiership leaders last week.

A tenacious midfielder, the 21-year-old has been compared to N'Golo Kante for his style of play [The Scottish Sun] and the Ivorian admitted he plays to win, not for fun.

He told The Glasgow Evening Times: "The manager said I was a little bull. He must have seen some of my games. When I play it’s not for fun. I am not playing games. I am aggressive, I give everything and play with all of my heart. I go for it – I don’t take any prisoners.”

 

If Soro's goal in this interview was to win over the Celtic fans then he'll have gone some way toward achieving that.

The line about 'taking no prisoners' will absolutely endear him to the Hoops' fanbase, but only if he can walk the walk.

It's easy to talk a big game but unless he backs it up with his performances on the field then it's a little meaningless, if we're honest.

Lennon himself revealed on Tuesday that the midfielder looks 'absolutely fine' in training so far and it'll be interesting to see when he can make his debut for the Scottish giants, who visit St Johnstone tonight.

A general view of Parkhead Stadium prior to the Clydesdale Bank Scottish Premier League match between Celtic and Dundee on September 22, 2012 in Glasgow, Scotland.

 

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

