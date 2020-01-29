£11m player sends message to Samatta after Aston Villa debut

Mbwana Samatta made his Aston Villa debut on Tuesday night.

Mbwana Samatta had a solid if unspectacular debut for Aston Villa on Tuesday night.

The Villans beat Leicester City 2-1 on the night and 3-2 on aggregate to advance into the final of the League Cup.

Aston Villa needed a last-minute Trezeguet goal to seal their progression but it could and maybe should have been a bit easier for Dean Smith's side.

That's because Samatta, who joined from Genk last week, missed a sitter to make it 2-0, shortly before the Foxes leveled up the tie.

Nevertheless, there were enough signs in Samatta's movement and speed that he can be an asset for the West Midlands club.

And here's how £11 million [The Telegraph] team-mate Marvelous Nakamba reacted to his bow on Instagram:

Smith is already on record as saying that he wants another striker before Friday's deadline, and that's definitely smart.

The Villa boss, who lost Wesley for the season, absolutely has to keep his side in the Premier League beyond May, having spent well over £120 million on players last summer.

They're only two points and two places above the relegation zone as things stand, but an additional figure to share the goalscoring burden with Samatta could be huge.