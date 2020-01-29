Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

£10m player reacts to brilliant Leeds win

Shane Callaghan
Leeds United's Patrick Bamford wrestles with Aston Villa's Conor Hourihane
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Patrick Bamford was possibly Leeds United's best player last night.

A dejected Patrick Bamford of Leeds United during the FA Cup Third Round match between Arsenal and Leeds United at Emirates Stadium on January 6, 2020 in London, England.

Patrick Bamford has commented on Leeds United's 'pretty special' win last night.

The Whites hitman inspired a stunning second-half comeback as Marcelo Bielsa's side beat Millwall 3-2 at Elland Road after trailing 2-0 at the break.

Bamford, a £10 million signing in 2018 [BBC Sport], scored three minutes after the restart and again on 66 minutes following Pablo Hernandez's equaliser.

Leeds, as they so often do, gave themselves a mountain to climb, but the West Yorkshire club scaled it and now sit top of the Championship as a result.

 

Bamford told LUTV: "It's not nice being 2-0 down but to come back from it is pretty special and we've shown we can do that quite a lot.

"Hopefully we don't have to do it too many more times, but it's a good three points."

It might be an understatement to call it 'a good three points'.

Bielsa's side hadn't won a game in 2020 before last night, winning one point from their last three Championship outings prior to kickoff.

That mini slump resulted in Leeds only having a four-point cushion in the automatic promotion places, which is still the case, but this win could, in theory, give them a bit of a turbo charge for the next few weeks.

Confidence is a massive thing in football and hopefully for their sake this victory can be the first in a series to come.

Leeds United's Patrick Bamford during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road on January 11, 2020 in Leeds, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch