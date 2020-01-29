£10m player reacts to brilliant Leeds win

Patrick Bamford was possibly Leeds United's best player last night.

Patrick Bamford has commented on Leeds United's 'pretty special' win last night.

The Whites hitman inspired a stunning second-half comeback as Marcelo Bielsa's side beat Millwall 3-2 at Elland Road after trailing 2-0 at the break.

Bamford, a £10 million signing in 2018 [BBC Sport], scored three minutes after the restart and again on 66 minutes following Pablo Hernandez's equaliser.

Leeds, as they so often do, gave themselves a mountain to climb, but the West Yorkshire club scaled it and now sit top of the Championship as a result.

Bamford told LUTV: "It's not nice being 2-0 down but to come back from it is pretty special and we've shown we can do that quite a lot.

"Hopefully we don't have to do it too many more times, but it's a good three points."

It might be an understatement to call it 'a good three points'.

Bielsa's side hadn't won a game in 2020 before last night, winning one point from their last three Championship outings prior to kickoff.

That mini slump resulted in Leeds only having a four-point cushion in the automatic promotion places, which is still the case, but this win could, in theory, give them a bit of a turbo charge for the next few weeks.

Confidence is a massive thing in football and hopefully for their sake this victory can be the first in a series to come.