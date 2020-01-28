'Worst footballer I've seen': Some West Ham fans urge Moyes to get rid of their player

West Ham United midfielder Carlos Sanchez is reportedly up for sale, and Hammers supporters are keen to see him gone.

West Ham United fans are backing David Moyes’s reported decision to offload Carlos Sanchez.

The Guardian suggest that West Ham are looking to find a buyer for Sanchez, as they want the Colombian international off their wage bill.

Sanchez has struggled to make an impact at the London Stadium ever since arriving, and has fallen down the pecking order.

With West Ham seemingly wanting to sign another midfielder this month, Sanchez’s chances of game time could be extremely limited.

And Hammers fans are keen to see the back of Sanchez, as they feel he isn’t up to standard.

That first half display on Saturday should have reduced any likely fee by about 99%. — Alan Reynolds ⚒ (@alanreynoldswhu) January 27, 2020

Does he need a taxi — paul smith (@psmithps) January 27, 2020

Nobody will want him! — ⚒ Mike Scanlan ⚒ (@scan2702) January 27, 2020

Should of gone 12 months ago , was totally obvious he was useless from the off , how on earth we signed him in the first place just goes to show how totally out of there depth the decision makers are at our club — John Clements (@ClemoJohn) January 27, 2020

If we can't sell him just rip up his contract and take the financial hit. The guy is beyond terrible. — Wayne Chettleburgh (@waccyman) January 27, 2020

Sell him?? blimey if you get £1 that would be good business. — Boz (@BrianBosomworth) January 27, 2020

Worst footballer I've seen — Shaun Andrews (@SAndrews9) January 27, 2020

Whether West Ham will be able to find a buyer for the defensive midfielder remains to be seen.

But if he does stick around it seems highly unlikely that Sanchez will have a big part to play as West Ham look to avoid the drop.

Moyes’s side are currently in 17th place in the Premier League table, with only goal difference separating them from the relegation zone.