'Worst footballer I've seen': Some West Ham fans urge Moyes to get rid of their player

David Moyes of West Ham United during Training at Rush Green on January 9, 2020 in Romford, England.
West Ham United midfielder Carlos Sanchez is reportedly up for sale, and Hammers supporters are keen to see him gone.

Carlos Sanchez of West Ham United in action during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between West Ham United and West Bromwich Albion at London Stadium on January 25, 2020 in London, England.

West Ham United fans are backing David Moyes’s reported decision to offload Carlos Sanchez.

The Guardian suggest that West Ham are looking to find a buyer for Sanchez, as they want the Colombian international off their wage bill.

Sanchez has struggled to make an impact at the London Stadium ever since arriving, and has fallen down the pecking order.

 

With West Ham seemingly wanting to sign another midfielder this month, Sanchez’s chances of game time could be extremely limited.

And Hammers fans are keen to see the back of Sanchez, as they feel he isn’t up to standard.

Whether West Ham will be able to find a buyer for the defensive midfielder remains to be seen.

But if he does stick around it seems highly unlikely that Sanchez will have a big part to play as West Ham look to avoid the drop.

Moyes’s side are currently in 17th place in the Premier League table, with only goal difference separating them from the relegation zone.

