What has happened to Universal TV channel on Sky? Viewers baffled by ‘Sky Comedy’

The Universal TV channel on Sky and Virgin TV is no more but why?

It goes without saying that over time we get comfortable in our own ways and like things a certain way.

That means when something unexpected changes, it can throw a huge spanner in the works.

While you may not think a TV channel can have this effect, you'd be wrong as viewers of the Universal TV channel have discovered.

The Universal TV channel has gone

That's right, Universal TV (Sky 113 and Virgin 121/122) has disappeared from the airwaves after it was officially launched in the UK way back in 1999.

The removal of the Universal channel took place on January 27th, 2020 and, instead of simply moving to a new channel number, Universal TV is being replaced by another channel altogether.

What's taking its place?

Sky Comedy. Viewers who have been hoping to tune into the Universal TV channel on Sky, Virgin or BT TV have found that occupying the space is the brand new channel Sky Comedy.

The new channel was only recently announced and made its first appearances in the TV schedules on January 27th. It's also worth noting the both Universal TV and Sky Comedy are both owned by the same parent company, Comcast.

Sky Comedy will feature a host of programmes, mostly from the US, including the likes Saturday Night Live, series such as The Office and Parks and Recreation as well as a host of talk shows and much more.

Funny. Every. Damn. Day.

The new home of US comedy launches Monday 27th January. #SkyComedy pic.twitter.com/7RRp588vSM — Sky Atlantic (@skyatlantic) January 15, 2020

Viewers react to the departing channel

It's safe to say that not everyone has been pleased to see Sky Comedy usurp the Universal channel and plenty of viewers, who may not have heard about the channel change beforehand, have taken to social media, in part to complain but also search for answers from Sky and Virgin.

One initially confused Twitter user wrote: "Does anyone in the uk know why the Universal channel is showing as 'no longer available' from monday on virgin?"

While another jokingly added: "Am fuming, the universal channel is leaving the UK so now where am I gonna get my crime shows from ??? Bloody Brexit."

Whereas this Twitter user is fascinated by the potential ratings battle that could ensue.

Well...the Universal channel which was on Sky channel 113 is now no more which has now been replaced by...Sky Comedy.



What's on Sky channel 112!? None other than Comedy Central UK. #primerealestate



Now is that an aggressive move or what!? The ratings war will be interesting. — David Yung (@DavidYung) January 28, 2020