'Can't wait to see you in the line-up': Some fans react to arrival of West Brom speedster

West Bromwich Albion forward Callum Morton has left The Hawthorns on loan for the rest of the season.

West Bromwich Albion youngster Callum Morton has left The Hawthorns on loan and some fans of his new club have been welcoming him on social media.

The 20-year-old, who joined the Baggies academy from Yeovil three years ago, has linked up with League Two side Northampton Town for the remainder of the season.

Morton is yet to make a first-team appearance for West Brom but has been a regular for Albion's Under-23s side, as well as enjoying a fruitful loan spell at Conference Premier side Braintree Town.

During his spell at the Essex side in the second half of last season, he scored five goals in 17 games including a hat-trick in a 4-1 win against Barnet.

Morton, described by the West Brom website as a forward "full of pace and power", will now hope to help the Cobblers out in their promotion tilt, the club currently sixth in the tightly congested fourth-tier table.

Here is what some Northampton fans have been saying on Twitter in response to the player's arrival and to his welcome tweet:

Welcome to @ntfc - all we ask for is 100% for the badge on the front and we will give 100% support for your name on the back — ‍ (@CobblerKaren) January 27, 2020

Welcome aboard lad. Looking forward to seeing what you bring to the team very soon — Mookins (@mookins_) January 27, 2020

Welcome to the club — George Andrews (@GeorgeAndrews91) January 27, 2020

Good luck and enjoy your time here at @ntfc . Heres to a successful time for you and our team — Graeme Scott (@scottgraeme629) January 27, 2020

Good luck callum cant wait to see you in the line up — Gary (@Gary94668862) January 27, 2020

Welcome and all the best, Callum! — Cobblers Brasil (@CobblersBrasil) January 28, 2020

Welcome to Northampton town Callum — Martin Nelson (@nel_ntfc) January 27, 2020

Northampton manager Keith Curle said of Morton to the club website: "Callum is a striker who likes to play in behind defences. He can handle himself physically, he knows where the goal is and he can be a threat.

"He has a great work ethic, he will chase everything and he is a real nuisance to play against. He is desperate to make an impact, he has that hunger about him and he has got good ability."