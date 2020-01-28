Quick links

West Bromwich Albion

Northampton Town

Championship

League Two

'Can't wait to see you in the line-up': Some fans react to arrival of West Brom speedster

Giuseppe Labellarte
Northampton Town new signing Callum Morton poses during a photo call at PTS Academy Stadium on January 27, 2020 in Northampton, England.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Bromwich Albion forward Callum Morton has left The Hawthorns on loan for the rest of the season.

Northampton Town new signing Callum Morton poses during a photo call at PTS Academy Stadium on January 27, 2020 in Northampton, England.

West Bromwich Albion youngster Callum Morton has left The Hawthorns on loan and some fans of his new club have been welcoming him on social media.

The 20-year-old, who joined the Baggies academy from Yeovil three years ago, has linked up with League Two side Northampton Town for the remainder of the season.

Morton is yet to make a first-team appearance for West Brom but has been a regular for Albion's Under-23s side, as well as enjoying a fruitful loan spell at Conference Premier side Braintree Town.

 

 

During his spell at the Essex side in the second half of last season, he scored five goals in 17 games including a hat-trick in a 4-1 win against Barnet.

Morton, described by the West Brom website as a forward "full of pace and power", will now hope to help the Cobblers out in their promotion tilt, the club currently sixth in the tightly congested fourth-tier table.

Here is what some Northampton fans have been saying on Twitter in response to the player's arrival and to his welcome tweet:

Northampton manager Keith Curle said of Morton to the club website: "Callum is a striker who likes to play in behind defences. He can handle himself physically, he knows where the goal is and he can be a threat.

"He has a great work ethic, he will chase everything and he is a real nuisance to play against. He is desperate to make an impact, he has that hunger about him and he has got good ability."

Keith Curle manager of Carlisle United during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Carlisle United and Everton at Brunton Park on January 31, 2016 in Carlisle, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch