Victor Orta sends message to new Leeds player

TOULOUSE, FRANCE - December 04: Jean-Kevin Augustin #22 of Monaco beats goalkeeper Baptiste Reynet #30 of Toulouse but the goal was ruled out for offside in the build play during the...
Leeds United pulled off a very decent loan deal on Monday.

Jean-Kevin Augustin of RB Leipzig celebrates after scoring his team`s third goal during the DFB Cup first round match between Viktoria Koeln and RB Leipzig at Sportpark Hoehenberg on...

Leeds United's Director of Football Victor Orta has thanked Jean-Kevin Augustin.

The Whites pulled off a major coup by signing the RB Leipzig striker on a half-season loan from the Bundesliga club on Monday afternoon.

In doing so, Leeds have signed a player who had a £35 million price-tag some 11 months ago [The Daily Mail].

The 22-year-old struggled at Monaco during the first half of the season and failed to score a Ligue 1 goal for them.

 

According to The Telegraph, Brighton and Crystal Palace showed late interest in the 22-year-old hitman, but Orta has revealed to Leeds' official website that the player rejected other opportunities to move to Elland Road.

Orta said: "I also need to say thank you to the player, because in the last minutes when people began to know he was available, a lot of teams began to call him, but he was really honest and gave us our word that he would sign for Leeds United and now he is our player."

Augustin won't be involved in tonight's visit of Millwall, as confirmed by Marcelo Bielsa.

Patrick Bamford will spearhead the attack but it'll be interesting to see if Bielsa continues with the English striker, even when the new boy is available.

The reason Leeds had to sign Augustin is because Arsenal recalled Eddie Nketiah over his lack of playing time in West Yorkshire, having started just two Championship games.

Bielsa favoured Bamford and time will tell whether Augustin starts ahead of him on profile or whether he he has to earn his spot in the first XI.

Jean-Kevin Augustin of RB Leipzig looks on during the Bundesliga match between Fortuna Duesseldorf and RB Leipzig at Esprit-Arena on January 27, 2019 in Duesseldorf, Germany.

