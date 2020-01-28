Quick links

'Very intelligent'... Departing Tottenham Hotspur star backed to be a hit

Tottenham's Christian Eriksen is close to signing with Inter.

Christian Eriksen is on the verge of signing with Inter Milan.

The Tottenham star was pictured in Italy ahead of his move, with Sky Sports reporting he was set to undergo a medical.

The Denmark international has been backed to be a big hit in Serie A.

 

Former Derby County star and Denmark international Morten Bisgaard believes the midfielder will be one of the top players in Italy.

He told Italian outlet TMW: "Eriksen I see him very well in Serie A, he is a very intelligent player, with a lot of race and who also sacrifices himself for the team: he knows how to turn the ball and he can score goals, it is not easy to enter a league in the middle of the season but I think he can do well.

"There is a huge difference between Premier and Serie A but Eriksen is a very intelligent player: adapting to this championship and Conte's football will not be a problem."

Eriksen will join former Premier League players Romelu Lukaku, Ashley Young, Victor Moses and Alexis Sanchez at Inter.

He has not looked happy at Tottenham all season and might start playing with a bit more freedom.

Inter are bidding to wrestle the title from Juventus' and after 21 games are just three points back.

Eriksen could end up making the difference.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

