'We have a real chance'...Some Tottenham fans react to draw

Tottenham have drawn Norwich City. Providing they can beat Southampton.

Could Jose Mourinho get his hands on the FA Cup once again?

He has only won it once, in 2006/07, but he can't be blamed for dreaming of lifting the trophy with Tottenham this season.

Spurs have made hard work of the cup so far, taken to a replay by Middlesbrough, and now Southampton.

Crucially that replay with the Saints will be at home, and if they can win that, Tottenham's fifth round tie will be at home to Norwich City.

The Canaries have recently played Spurs tough in recent matches, but a home game against the bottom team in the top flight is a good draw.

Considering Liverpool and Chelsea have drawn each other (replay permitting) the draw might just be opening up for Tottenham even at this early stage.

Mourinho will want to win desperately to get his Spurs reign off to a good start.

The first step is a win against Southampton.

Some Tottenham fans are feeling optimistic and are also just pleased to have a home tie...

host thank god — ZGold26 (@Gold26Z) January 27, 2020

Home wins against Southampton and Norwich and we’re in the quarters of the FA Cup. One of Chelsea or Liverpool out at least, we have a real chance of winning this. #COYS #THFC — Ally Darlow (@Darloww_TH) January 27, 2020

Midweek under the lights against Norwich if we get past Southampton. Extra time and penalties, no replay in the 5th round. #coys #bigshinytrophy — Pete Haine (@Pete2Boogie) January 27, 2020

Norwich at home Decent decent draw Just gotta beat Saints #coys — Andy TTID (@Bytor14) January 27, 2020

Good draw if we can get the W against Saints. #COYS — Steven Bowen (@bowen9123) January 27, 2020

Take Norwich at home if we beat Saints. 2 winnable games to get to the quarters! #COYS — Matty Heneghan (@Matt_THFC95) January 27, 2020

So Norwich next round if we get past Southampton. The draw has been kind so far. We can do this!#facup#thfc#coys — GettingWorse (@GettingWorse) January 27, 2020