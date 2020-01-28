Quick links

'We have a real chance'...Some Tottenham fans react to draw

Dan Coombs
Tottenham have drawn Norwich City. Providing they can beat Southampton.

Could Jose Mourinho get his hands on the FA Cup once again?

He has only won it once, in 2006/07, but he can't be blamed for dreaming of lifting the trophy with Tottenham this season.

Spurs have made hard work of the cup so far, taken to a replay by Middlesbrough, and now Southampton.

 

Crucially that replay with the Saints will be at home, and if they can win that, Tottenham's fifth round tie will be at home to Norwich City.

The Canaries have recently played Spurs tough in recent matches, but a home game against the bottom team in the top flight is a good draw.

Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur embraces Oliver Skipp of Tottenham Hotspur following victory in the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley FC at Tottenham...

Considering Liverpool and Chelsea have drawn each other (replay permitting) the draw might just be opening up for Tottenham even at this early stage.

Mourinho will want to win desperately to get his Spurs reign off to a good start.

The first step is a win against Southampton.

Some Tottenham fans are feeling optimistic and are also just pleased to have a home tie...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

