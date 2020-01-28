'This doesn't sound good': Some Liverpool fans worried by what their £25m man has said

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum's current contract runs out at the end of next season.

Some Liverpool fans are concerned after Georginio Wijnaldum’s comments about his future to Sky Sports.

Wijnaldum has just over a year left on his contract at Liverpool, and he is yet to pen new terms.

Although the £25 million midfielder (BBC Sport) has been a key player for Liverpool, it seems that he is not entirely certain over his future.

"I'm just focusing on bringing this season to a good end and that's the only thing I'm thinking of," he said.

"What would I like? It is difficult to say. It depends on what the club wants and how the situation is at that time. We will see."

And Liverpool fans are slightly worried that they could lose Wijnaldum, with many supporters urging the club to get a contract sorted.

Hedging his bets....not a good sign! — Rupert Drew (@rangerrupert) January 27, 2020

This doesn't sound good — Ian James (@SMiTLA) January 27, 2020

Emre can 2.0 — michael (@michael65294447) January 27, 2020

Dont understand why it's not being taken care of he is a massive part to our success, sort it out lads — Jordan Schlansky (@yeraya100) January 27, 2020

@scott_isbell very odd quote. Sign him up! — Jamie Badman (@Jamie_Badman) January 28, 2020

underwhelming response for someone at the champions of europe and the world — David Goulbourn (@DavidGoulbourn1) January 27, 2020

His social media has become incredibly cryptic over the past few weeks as well... — Kevin Rissetto (@KRissetto) January 27, 2020

His going — Thabani (@tkmash) January 28, 2020

Wijnaldum’s energy combined with his technical ability makes him a key player for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The 29-year-old has featured in 22 of Liverpool’s Premier League matches so far this term, meaning his departure would be a huge blow if it was to take place.

Liverpool do have other options in central midfield, and could give an opportunity to youngster Curtis Jones, but the Reds will surely do everything in their power to keep Wijnaldum at Anfield for the long-term.