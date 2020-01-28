Quick links

'This doesn't sound good': Some Liverpool fans worried by what their £25m man has said

Serge Aurier of Tottenham Hotspur battles for possession with Georginio Wijnaldum of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC at Tottenham...
Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum's current contract runs out at the end of next season.

Georginio Wijnaldum of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool FC at Molineux on January 23, 2020 in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom.

Some Liverpool fans are concerned after Georginio Wijnaldum’s comments about his future to Sky Sports.

Wijnaldum has just over a year left on his contract at Liverpool, and he is yet to pen new terms.

 

Although the £25 million midfielder (BBC Sport) has been a key player for Liverpool, it seems that he is not entirely certain over his future.

"I'm just focusing on bringing this season to a good end and that's the only thing I'm thinking of," he said.

"What would I like? It is difficult to say. It depends on what the club wants and how the situation is at that time. We will see."

And Liverpool fans are slightly worried that they could lose Wijnaldum, with many supporters urging the club to get a contract sorted.

Wijnaldum’s energy combined with his technical ability makes him a key player for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The 29-year-old has featured in 22 of Liverpool’s Premier League matches so far this term, meaning his departure would be a huge blow if it was to take place.

Liverpool do have other options in central midfield, and could give an opportunity to youngster Curtis Jones, but the Reds will surely do everything in their power to keep Wijnaldum at Anfield for the long-term.

